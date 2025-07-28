Help Support Matthew and Shirin

On April 20th, 2025, Matthew was involved in a skateboarding accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. By the time he arrived at the ER, he was suffering from a brain bleed and underwent a craniotomy to relieve pressure on his brain. The following weeks after his accident, he regained cognitive ability and was transferred to a rehab facility where he continued his recovery.

While waiting for his next brain surgery (cranioplasty) potentially in August, he was making great progress in therapy, improving his mobility and overall cognition. A couple of weeks after leaving the rehab facility, he experienced a setback, was taken to the ER and diagnosed with Sinking Flap Syndrome, causing his doctors to move up his cranioplasty.



Matthew's cranioplasty was successful but he is unfortunately back to square one at the rehab facility. His long-term recovery has only just begun and on top of that, the financial burden is continuing to grow.



We do not know how long his recovery process will be, when he will be able to work and return to doing the things he loves. As of now, his partner, Shirin is the sole financial provider, has taken on all responsibilities, and remains by his side every day.



With that said, any financial help is deeply appreciated. Please continue to pray for Matthew’s recovery and Shirin while they get through this difficult time together.

Isaiah 41:10 says:

"Do not fear, for I am with you... I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."