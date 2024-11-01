Supporting The Friedmann Family





Our sweet Matthew, who was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many has been taken home to heaven. Matthew was the kind of person who lifted everyone around him and would always be ready and willing to help others. In this time of both profound sorrow and earnest hope, we come together as a community to support his wife and four boys.

Matthew’s passing was sudden and unexpected on October 24, 2024. The shock of his unexpected death has turned their world upside down. Julie is now in the position of having to become the sole provider for her family and all the many things that go into raising a family as a single parent.



We have established this support fund to help with unexpected expenses and to allow the family space to grieve without added financial strain as they begin to navigate life without him. All funds will help cover expenses and provide financial relief to his wife Julie and their boys, Austin, Ethan, Michael and Zachary as they process this profound loss.

Your contribution will not only help Matthew’s family but will also ensure that his legacy of kindness lives on. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder of how many lives Matthew touched and of the community rallying together to carry on his light.

Thank you for helping us honor Matthew’s memory and for standing with the Friedmann family during this time. Julie and the boys deeply appreciate the support offered by our wonderful community and are incredibly grateful for your ongoing prayers and assistance.

As you remember Matthew, the family wanted to share some of their favorite memories and things that made Matthew who he was.

The way he loved he loved me and our family. He knew how to make me smile and laugh, he was my soulmate and teammate.

Taking me to work with him and the smile he had watching me participate

How much he cared about us, no matter how he felt making sure our special time together was all about us

Going to dad with my fears and he would make it better

Finding Joy in the little aspects of life

Tubing behind the boat with dad

Loved the outdoors, fishing, boating and camping and wanted to share that with us

Funny and Kind

Always striving to bring the family together