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Help Sam Return to Africa

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Long

Help Sam Return to Africa

Hello! I’m Sam, a worship leader, photographer, mom, and a girl who absolutely loves Jesus and His heart for people around the world.


God planted a love for missions in my heart a long time ago, even when it felt impossible. In 2025, I finally got the chance to go to Africa, and it completely wrecked me in the best way possible. I realized we might not change a whole country in one trip, or even in ten, but we are called to show up, plant seeds, support ministries, and love people well, one step at a time.


There were two moments that impacted me the most.


The first was standing alone in a classroom at a school in Tanzania that we help support. As I looked around, I felt God remind me that His love is bigger than any struggle or circumstance. When your hope is anchored beyond this world, nothing here can truly break you. That’s the kind of hope I want people to know.


The second was much more personal. God broke down a wall I’d been holding onto for years: the fear of sharing my faith with strangers. Street ministry stretched me in ways I never expected. I went from being afraid to mention Jesus to realizing I couldn’t let my fear stand in the way of someone else hearing about His love. That shift didn’t just change me on the trip. It changed how I want to live every day.


One of the biggest things God taught me is that missions don’t start when you board a plane. They start with living faithfully wherever He’s placed you. Whether I’m leading worship at home, serving my community, or traveling halfway across the world, my prayer is the same: that people would know Jesus.


In 2027, I’ll be returning to serve in Kampala,

Uganda, where our team will partner with churches and schools, preach the Gospel, minister in jails, and help with medical camps. We’ll also travel back to Tanzania to encourage the church and school community we support, including the community where we helped provide a well. We’ll be serving alongside World Outreach Ministries Foundation (WOMF), supporting the incredible work God is already doing there.


People have asked why I’m going back.


Honestly, it’s because I love God’s people, and I believe He’s called me to serve them, whether they’re across the street or across the world. It’s a privilege to encourage the local church, share the Gospel, come alongside ministries that are already faithfully serving their communities, and simply love people the way Christ has loved me.


I also don’t want what God did in me in 2025 to become just another great memory. I want to keep saying yes to wherever He leads, letting Him stretch me, grow me, and make me more like Jesus.


My first trip was just the beginning. This time, I want to go deeper, love harder, serve better, and keep becoming the person He’s calling me to be.


If you’ve ever felt God stirring your heart for missions, I’d encourage you to go. But if you feel led to support me instead, know that you’re helping make a real Kingdom impact. Every prayer, every gift, and every bit of encouragement helps make this possible as we take the hope of Jesus to people who need Him.


Would you pray for me? Pray for provision, boldness, patience, protection, and that my heart would stay on fire for Jesus before, during, and long after this trip.


Thank you for reading, for praying, and for being part of this journey with me. I’m so thankful for every one of you.


You are also able to give through my Venmo, PayPal or apple pay.

Venmo - @Samanthakaye95

Paypal - @samanthakl95

Apple Pay - 208.704.2521



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