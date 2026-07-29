Help Support Adventist Christian Ministry

"Matthew 24:14 Ministry" is a Seventh-day Adventist ministry that seeks to proclaim "present truth" and the gospel message to the world.

Through publishing free e-books, making a free course and videos so far, there is much more to do, including a plan to publish printed books at a competitive rate to share with others. You can view the ministry's website at Matthew2414.com.

In case you would like to financially support this ministry's operating costs and outreach, please make a donation and prayer is equally important, thank you very much.