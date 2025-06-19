Children's Ministry and Evangelism Philippines

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!





My family and I have been blessed to be a part of a wonderful Mission in the Philippines, supporting and serving a local Church (UPC-ARC) in their Children's Ministry and Evangelism, alongside the generous support of our wonderful local Pastor and Church in White Rock Canada, Church By The Sea.

Jesus speaks many times of the importance of helping and welcoming children in His name, such as in Matthew 18 and Mark 10-13 as well as many other places in Scripture. We are called to love each other as we love ourselves and to love and protect children the most. In James 1:27 we are taught that caring for widows and orphans in their affliction is considered pure and faultless religion by God.

With humility and an open heart, we humbly with open hearts ask for your consideration in continuing to support this wonderful program in Angeles City, Philippines. The local Church there with the tireless dedication of Children's Ministry volunteers, the local Pastor and his family operate a special Saturday kids Church. Going to various areas of the city, with a focus on the severely disadvantaged areas (slums and squatter areas) the Church Evangelists seek permission from parents to bring the children to the Church for a games, songs, bible lessons and prayer, followed by a meal and snacks.

Each Saturday the Church sends vehicles to pick up the children from the various areas and bring them to Church, to teach them and feed them and show them love. They are able to do so because of the generous support and giving of others like you. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all who are able to give, even a little, to help provide a shining light for these precious souls to find their way to God.

Thank you and God bless, all glory to our Lord.

The Giroux Family

More pics at https://photos.app.goo.gl/hSXo1ner3r5PVTr77