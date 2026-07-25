Matthew Pryor's Indefinite Leave to Remain

Help Me Continue Serving Young People in Trafford

For the past several years, it has been a privilege to invest my life in the young people of Trafford through my role with Trafford Youth for Christ. Every conversation, school visit, mentoring session, youth club, and opportunity to share the hope of Jesus has reminded me why God called me to this ministry.

Today, I'm asking for your help to make it possible for me to continue serving here for years to come.

I am raising funds to cover the cost of my Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application in the UK. Receiving ILR would allow me to remain in the UK permanently and continue working with Trafford Youth for Christ without the ongoing expense and uncertainty of renewing visas.

Without ILR, I won't be able to continue living and serving in the UK indefinitely. This isn't simply about paperwork, it's about whether I can continue the ministry that God has called me to among the young people of Trafford.

One of the greatest blessings of youth ministry is that lasting impact comes through long-term relationships. Being present year after year allows trust to grow, creates opportunities to walk with young people through life's challenges, and provides a consistent Christian witness in schools and communities. ILR would give me the stability to keep building those relationships without future immigration costs becoming a recurring burden.

If you have seen or been encouraged by what God is doing through my ministry, I would be honoured if you would consider partnering with me in this one-time investment. Rather than repeatedly raising funds for visa renewals, this will allow me to remain and serve indefinitely, freeing more time, energy, and resources for ministry itself.

Please don't feel any obligation to give. Instead, I simply invite those who share a passion for reaching and discipling young people in Trafford to prayerfully consider supporting this need. Whether you are able to give financially, pray for me, or share this page with others, your partnership means more than I can express.

Thank you for believing in this ministry, for investing in the next generation, and for helping make it possible for me to continue serving the young people of Trafford for many years to come.

Through Him,

Matthew Pryor



