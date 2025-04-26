Medical Fund for Matt and Ralene Hall

Hello! This fundraiser is for Matt and Ralene Hall, who have been serving our school community selflessly. Recently, Matt was hurt while volunteering for our school. The least we can do as a community is to show our support and love for them by starting to cover their medical expenses. Matt and Ralene are pillars of our school, always putting others before themselves. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference! Please help support Matt and Ralene!