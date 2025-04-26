Campaign Image

Medical Fund for Matt and Ralene Hall

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,395

Campaign created by Madelyn Egli

Hello! This fundraiser is for Matt and Ralene Hall, who have been serving our school community selflessly. Recently, Matt was hurt while volunteering for our school. The least we can do as a community is to show our support and love for them by starting to cover their medical expenses. Matt and Ralene are pillars of our school, always putting others before themselves. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference! Please help support Matt and Ralene!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1800.00 USD
1 minute ago

Prayers for everyone!

The Jacksons
$ 200.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Jon Riddle
$ 500.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Prayers!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Praying!

Marchese Family
$ 100.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Praying for complete and quick recovery…

Amanda Rapp
$ 100.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery! If you need anything please reach out! Any questions therapy is my specialty, so don't hesitate to ask!

Ali Carroll
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Sending love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending prayers and love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you, your family and complete healing.

Monika Padden
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for speedy recovery and healing 🙏 ❤️

Sarah Cummins
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

