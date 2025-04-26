Medical Fund for Matt and Ralene Hall

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,395
Hello! This fundraiser is for Matt and Ralene Hall, who have been serving our school community selflessly. Recently, Matt was hurt while volunteering for our school. The least we can do as a community is to show our support and love for them by starting to cover their medical expenses. Matt and Ralene are pillars of our school, always putting others before themselves. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference! Please help support Matt and Ralene!
Prayers for everyone!
Prayers!!
Praying!
Praying for complete and quick recovery…
Prayers for a speedy recovery! If you need anything please reach out! Any questions therapy is my specialty, so don't hesitate to ask!
Sending love and prayers!
Sending prayers and love!
Praying for you, your family and complete healing.
Praying for speedy recovery and healing 🙏 ❤️
