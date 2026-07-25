Stand Up for the Heroes They Want to Silence

You don't need a big following to make a difference. Share this story. Write something in your own words asking people to read it, donate if they're able, and pass it along even if they can't. And please, keep Matt and his family in your prayers.



They're Trying to End a Firefighter's Career Over a Three-Letter Word

Matt Gehlbach is a San Jose firefighter.

For seven years, he has run into burning buildings, pulled people from wreckage, and shown up on the worst days of strangers' lives.

He has never once asked who they voted for, who they love, or what they believe. He just does the job.

In seven years, he has never received a single personnel complaint. Not one. No accusations of bias. No disciplinary history. Nothing.

Then a reporter decided two off-duty social media posts were enough to destroy all of it.

The posts

The first was a commute video. In the background, the President of the United States is on the radio discussing immigration. That was labeled racist.

The second was a joke about a fitness trend being "gay." The kind of joke you hear in every firehouse, every locker room, and every group chat in America. That was labeled homophobic.

That is the entire controversy.

What the media did

NBC Bay Area reporter Damian Trujillo ran a segment that placed Matt's posts alongside references to pedophilia and drug dealing, then cut to his case with the words: "And now this."

Without that manufactured comparison, there is no story. There is no outrage. There is nothing.

A man listening to the radio on his commute and cracking a joke is not news. So they made it something else.

What the union did

The president of the San Jose firefighters' union went on camera and threw Matt under the bus. He didn't call for due process. He didn't defend a member with a clean seven-year record. He distanced himself from Matt to score points on television.

The union exists to protect firefighters. When it mattered, they chose the camera over the man.

What the Oakland Fire Chief did

Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington issued a department-wide memo claiming Matt's posts were made on duty. They were not. Everything was off-duty, on his personal accounts, on his own time. The memo spread a false claim and was used to push a narrative Matt never had a chance to correct.

The department's own record

In 2024, the San Jose Fire Department did a collaborative post with Matt. They knew about his content. They were happy to be associated with it. Nobody had a problem then.

Now it's politically inconvenient. The same department that endorsed his presence is treating it as a fireable offense. Meanwhile, there is documented evidence of a San Jose fire captain attending a political protest in department gear with zero consequences. No memo. No story. No investigation.

The rules apply to Matt. Not to everyone else.

The people who are "offended" aren't

Actual members of the LGBTQ community have come to Matt's defense publicly. A lesbian woman said she doesn't care. One of his close friends, who is gay, called the post "based." The outrage is being manufactured by people speaking for a community that largely disagrees with them.

Why this matters beyond Matt

Since this story broke, other first responders have reached out to him privately.

Firefighters, EMTs, cops. They went through the same thing and said nothing. They took the punishment, accepted the labels, and had nobody in their corner.

Matt is choosing to fight. Not just for himself. For every person in a uniform who has been told that having a personality off the clock is a fireable offense. For the ones watching this right now wondering if they're next.

If he wins, it makes it harder to do this to the next person. If he folds, it becomes a template.

Why he needs your support

Matt isn't backing down and he isn't apologizing, because there is nothing to apologize for.

Legal support has started coming forward because people in the legal community can see this for what it is. But legal fights take time, and the financial pressure doesn't wait for a resolution.

While this plays out, his ability to provide for his wife and three kids has been thrown into uncertainty.

He didn't ask for this.

He showed up, did his job for seven years without a single complaint, and now his livelihood is on the line over a radio clip and a three-letter word.

Every dollar goes toward keeping Matt and his family on their feet while he fights this and makes sure it doesn't become a blueprint for silencing the next person.

How donations are used

Legal defense: fighting back and holding those responsible accountable.

Lost income: covering basic living expenses while the outcome is uncertain.

Family support: making sure his wife and three kids don't pay the price for his integrity.

You don't need a big following to make a difference. Share this story. Write something in your own words asking people to read it, donate if they're able, and pass it along even if they can't. And please, keep Matt and his family in your prayers.

Fund Management Disclosure

All funds raised through this campaign are received and managed by Matt Brewer, co-founder of Morning Would alongside Matt Gehlbach. As Matt Gehlbach's business partner, Matt Brewer will distribute funds directly to Matt Gehlbach via online transfer. Any funds beyond what is needed for Matt's family and legal defense will be allocated toward supporting other first responders facing similar situations.