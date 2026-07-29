Matt Concannon Legacy Fund

In the wake of Matt’s sudden and unexpected passing we want to give Melissa the time she needs to grieve, process, heal, and when she is ready figure out her next steps for life going forward. Melissa is eligible to take up to 6 months unpaid FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) time off work while still keeping her job. We have set up this giving fund as a way for people to bless her financially so she can cover her mortgage and monthly bills as she navigates life moving forward. If you do not wish to give online but would prefer to send a check please contact Jessica AcMoody at (269) 267-0831 for further details on how to give.





*Note: Family has taken care of all of the funeral expenses.





We thank you for your love, support, care and generosity during this difficult time,

- Jessica AcMoody (Matt's sister) & Andrea Majewski (Matt's mother)