Matt and Kristen

Imagine.. your wife is critical, you lose your job, you lose your insurance, a storm falls a tree on your house and car, your wife took care of the finances everything is locked out.. Your beautiful life that you thought was so in control is buried and and has come crashing down.. My good friend Kristen came down with liver failure, and admitted to the ICU. She was rehabilitating when she was admitted again for low blood sugar. She was the one that handled all the finances and at this time, The finances are a mess. Meanwhile, her husband, Matt, who worked as a tree arbor lost his job because the company closed , thus losing their insurance. You can imagine the burden.. it gets worse, just today, as ironic as it is, a tree fell on their house and their car due to a storm. The pictures are unbelievable. They feel like the world has cursed them with disease, loss of finance and property. Matt will call me and wonder why he was targeted or what he did wrong to deserve this. His wife is critical. His car is smashed. His home is damaged and he lost his job. I could not imagine going through everything that he is going through without the help of neighbors and friends. please help my friends in this difficult time in their lives. These people have always worked, have always believed in God, sent children to the military and helped others in need..



