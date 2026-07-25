Matney Family Missions Training and Launch

Hello, and thank you for being here! As many of you know, the Lord has called our family into long term, overseas missions. These next steps of our life will involve continued training and development for not just ourselves, but our children. We are committed to the call on the church to make disciples of all nations, and we are making every effort to be open-handed with our lives as we follow his leading. Our goal is to move to the Central Asia region as a strategic stepping stone for bringing the knowledge and revelation of the Gospel of Jesus to the Muslim world.





The next step in our training and development will be in Chico, California. Here we will join Youth With a Mission (YWAM) for a Family Discipleship Training School (Family DTS). Under the care of seasoned missionaries, our family will train with other families who are called to the nations. Our two older children will join the Foundation School, where they will learn alongside of us in kid-friendly fellowship and teaching. Once our "lecture phase" training in Chico finishes, our team will go overseas for two months to put what we have learned into practice. While both of us have had overseas experience, our children have not. This will be pivotal in their transition into becoming overseas missionaries long term.





Would you consider donating to this next step of our missions journey?

The YWAM Family DTS will cost $40,000. This includes all living expenses, the school training, and all outreach fees (including flights). Any additional funds we may receive will be used for our next steps into the mission field. Please note that funds given through the GiveSendGo platform are not tax-deductible. We therefore plan to transition to a different financial platform once we have more direction on the overseeing entity of our missions journey, as a commitment to making donations tax deductible for our donors.





Will you cover our family in prayer?

The Family DTS is such an important step into our transition long term. Beyond the 5 months of training, we foresee quick movement in progressing overseas. We need prayer both for the Lord to prepare our hearts as a family during the DTS, as well as clear direction and open doors from the Lord as we pursue the steps to follow.





If you have any questions or would like us to arrange in-person time with you, please email us at matneyfamily5@gmail.com.





We are so thankful for every single relationship we have had in both Spokane, as well as our long-standing relationships in Seattle, and those far away! Everything we have put our hand to has bred something substantial in our lives, and the Lord has provided so many people whom we love and adore, and who love us back. It's truly amazing.