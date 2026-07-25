GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Matney Family Missions Training and Launch

Raised$1,450 USD

Fundraiser created byJanae Matney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Janae Matney

Matney Family Missions Training and Launch

Hello, and thank you for being here! As many of you know, the Lord has called our family into long term, overseas missions. These next steps of our life will involve continued training and development for not just ourselves, but our children. We are committed to the call on the church to make disciples of all nations, and we are making every effort to be open-handed with our lives as we follow his leading. Our goal is to move to the Central Asia region as a strategic stepping stone for bringing the knowledge and revelation of the Gospel of Jesus to the Muslim world.


The next step in our training and development will be in Chico, California. Here we will join Youth With a Mission (YWAM) for a Family Discipleship Training School (Family DTS). Under the care of seasoned missionaries, our family will train with other families who are called to the nations. Our two older children will join the Foundation School, where they will learn alongside of us in kid-friendly fellowship and teaching. Once our "lecture phase" training in Chico finishes, our team will go overseas for two months to put what we have learned into practice. While both of us have had overseas experience, our children have not. This will be pivotal in their transition into becoming overseas missionaries long term.


Would you consider donating to this next step of our missions journey?

  1. The YWAM Family DTS will cost $40,000. This includes all living expenses, the school training, and all outreach fees (including flights).
  2. Any additional funds we may receive will be used for our next steps into the mission field.
  3. Please note that funds given through the GiveSendGo platform are not tax-deductible. We therefore plan to transition to a different financial platform once we have more direction on the overseeing entity of our missions journey, as a commitment to making donations tax deductible for our donors.


Will you cover our family in prayer?

  1. The Family DTS is such an important step into our transition long term. Beyond the 5 months of training, we foresee quick movement in progressing overseas. We need prayer both for the Lord to prepare our hearts as a family during the DTS, as well as clear direction and open doors from the Lord as we pursue the steps to follow.


If you have any questions or would like us to arrange in-person time with you, please email us at matneyfamily5@gmail.com.


We are so thankful for every single relationship we have had in both Spokane, as well as our long-standing relationships in Seattle, and those far away! Everything we have put our hand to has bred something substantial in our lives, and the Lord has provided so many people whom we love and adore, and who love us back. It's truly amazing.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve