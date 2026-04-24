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Master's Degree in Business Administration

GoalKSh 700,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byEsther Muturi

Master's Degree in Business Administration

I'm raising funds to pursue my master's degree in business administration at the University of Nairobi. The funds will help cover tuition fees and other expenses related to my studies. Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with me.

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