Master Catechism Launch

After years of preparatory work and amazing support from donors and volunteers around the world, the Tradivox team is ready to launch the most powerful Catholic catechism tool in history.
The Master Catechism is a digital search tool harnessing the power of "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) to generate instant and reliable answers from the approved Catholic catechisms of the last 1,000 years.
This tool will take your questions on faith and morals, and give concise, reliable, Catholic answers curated from official Church catechisms—texts from across the centuries and around the globe—to show the incredible continuity of Catholic doctrine throughout time and space.
Over thirty different catechism manuscripts have already been loaded into the tool, with more to come.
This application is not a "chat bot," and is far more than "looking something up in the catechism." It's like every major catechism of the last millennium speaking back to you—giving instant, cited, credible answers.
Now, YOU have the chance to shape history!
Millions today are lost, confused, and seeking the truth all over the world; and we believe they have a right to access it from the best teachers in Church history.
Now, you can help us make the voice of these teachers resound like never before—putting the authentic Catholic doctrine within immediate reach of anyone with an internet connection!
Because of the difficulty projecting scale, AI tools are currently very expensive to run. While they typically require a paid monthly subscription for users, your donation of any size will help us cover the launch costs for this tool—and certain thresholds will enable us to offer free monthly queries for users anywhere.
This is our chance.
Bring remarkable clarity to today's confusion by making a tax-deductible gift of any amount, to enable:
Your donation will help Tradivox broadcast clear and authentically Catholic answers to life's most important questions.
We invite you to join us in Giving Voice to Tradition!
*Tradivox, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN:84-3564930) organized exclusively for religious, charitable, and educational purposes. All contributions sustain our work, and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Hi, Aaron, it's been a long time since I babysat you and your siblings. You might recall me from working with your dad and mailing you and Justin live insects in the mail from Virginia. I heard about your project through your parents' Christmas missive, and I thought I'd kick in. Blessings to you and your family.
My wife and I are happy to support Bishop Schneider's holy initiative. May God give the increase!
May God richly bless this initiative. Thank you, Excellency Bishop Schneider, Sophia Press and Tradivox. I am happy to lend my support.
Thanks for this labor! God bless u
God Bless you for this important and exemplary work!
My wife Stephanie and I met Bishop Schneider on his visit to Epiphany in Tampa. We go to St. Thomas More in Sanford, Florida. We are thankful for his efforts and are happy to support this holy initiative.
Love the idea!
In a time with so much confusion and despair, this is going to be a light shining in the darkness. This was an idea truly inspired by the Holy Spirit.
May the Lord see fit to get this tool into the hands of all the faithful who need clarity on the perennial teachings of Holy Mother Church. God bless all your efforts!
