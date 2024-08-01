Master Catechism Launch

After years of preparatory work and amazing support from donors and volunteers around the world, the Tradivox team is ready to launch the most powerful Catholic catechism tool in history.

The Master Catechism is a digital search tool harnessing the power of "Artificial Intelligence" (AI) to generate instant and reliable answers from the approved Catholic catechisms of the last 1,000 years.

Watch the Demo

This tool will take your questions on faith and morals, and give concise, reliable, Catholic answers curated from official Church catechisms—texts from across the centuries and around the globe—to show the incredible continuity of Catholic doctrine throughout time and space.

Over thirty different catechism manuscripts have already been loaded into the tool, with more to come.



This application is not a "chat bot," and is far more than "looking something up in the catechism." It's like every major catechism of the last millennium speaking back to you—giving instant, cited, credible answers.

Your personal Catholic fact-checker

A catechism expert on speed dial



The ordinary magisterium in your pocket

Now, YOU have the chance to shape history!

Millions today are lost, confused, and seeking the truth all over the world; and we believe they have a right to access it from the best teachers in Church history.

Now, you can help us make the voice of these teachers resound like never before—putting the authentic Catholic doctrine within immediate reach of anyone with an internet connection!

Because of the difficulty projecting scale, AI tools are currently very expensive to run. While they typically require a paid monthly subscription for users, your donation of any size will help us cover the launch costs for this tool—and certain thresholds will enable us to offer free monthly queries for users anywhere.

This is our chance.

Bring remarkable clarity to today's confusion by making a tax-deductible gift of any amount, to enable:

App launch behind paywall: $6,000 GOAL

Free queries during launch month: $10,000 GOAL

Free queries past launch month: $20,000 GOAL

Your donation will help Tradivox broadcast clear and authentically Catholic answers to life's most important questions.

We invite you to join us in Giving Voice to Tradition!





