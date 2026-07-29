Master of Public Health

My name is Saleha Sajid, and I am a medical graduate from Azra Naheed Medical College in Pakistan. I am currently completing my house job, and I am deeply committed to continuing my journey in medicine with advanced postgraduate training.

From the beginning of my medical education, my goal has been to become a skilled and compassionate doctor who can serve patients with both competence and empathy. Working in hospitals during my training has strengthened my passion for clinical medicine and has shown me the importance of continuous learning and exposure to advanced healthcare systems.

However, pursuing postgraduate medical training abroad comes with significant financial challenges. Costs such as licensing exams, credential verification, university applications, visa processing, travel, and initial tuition fees are beyond my current means.

Despite these challenges, I remain determined to move forward. I am seeking support to help me take the next step in my medical career and access training opportunities that will allow me to grow into a more capable physician and ultimately contribute back to my community and healthcare system.

This fundraiser is not just about education—it is about building a future where I can serve patients more effectively, bring back international experience, and improve healthcare outcomes wherever I work.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me closer to this goal. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey.



