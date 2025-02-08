Major Mast Adoption Defense Fund

My brother, Marine Corps Major Joshua Mast and his wife Stephanie, adopted a baby girl who was the orphaned daughter of Al Qaeda foreign fighters, who came to Afghanistan to wage violent terrorism. Both of her parents died in close combat while they were trying to kill Army Rangers. Her father fought to the death with an AK-47 and grenades, and her mother detonated a suicide vest/IED while holding the child, rather than surrender. Miraculously the baby girl survived, but with severe injuries.

The Afghan government soldiers wanted to kill her on site because of who her parents were. The Army Rangers refused and took her into U.S. protection. She was treated at a military hospital where my brother Joshua met her. All of the troops who knew about her were afraid for her well being due to her injuries and being in a war zone, with no apparent living relatives. After getting approval from his command, my brother started the process to become her legal guardian and eventually adopted her. But State Department Officials intervened and dumped her with unvetted, non-relative Taliban.

Joshua didn’t give up. He found her and later got her out of Afghanistan during the disastrous withdrawal from Kabul.

Joshua and Stephanie have now been in a years-long legal battle defending her adoption. Throughout that battle, unaccountable State Department and DOJ bureaucrats have done nothing but lie, obfuscate, and present false accusations in order to further their own political agenda.

This little girl will be 6 years old in July and is a member of the Mast family. Joshua and Stephanie are fighting to keep it that way. The legal fees of this 4+ year battle have been extraordinary and they need assistance to continue the fight. Please consider donating any amount.





To read the incredible, full story, please see these articles:

Article 1 https://www.americanfreedomlawcenter.org/case/legal-battle-to-save-baby-doe/

Article 2 https://www.americanfreedomlawcenter.org/press-release/usmc-board-of-inquiry-rejects-allegations-and-retains-major-mast/

Article 3 https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/marine-fights-maintain-custody-adopted-girl-saved-army-rangers-afghan

Glen Beck Interview (aired 2/18/25) https://youtu.be/rM1VDNPi6-o?feature=shared





