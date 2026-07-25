Massies on Mission Back to Nicaragua

About a year ago, our dad was using this platform to share his call to help build the kingdom of God in a tangible way. With that in mind, he, Levi, and I headed to Nicaragua to build houses, share the gospel, and serve "the least of these." It was a life-changing week. Levi and I saw poverty like we had never seen before and made new local friends while playing pickup baseball at the work site, but we also felt the presence of God in new and real ways. We got to share in the excitement of building safe, practical homes and blessing the families that would live in them. Now the opportunity has come around again. Our dad is going back, and Levi and I decided that we want to join Hope Project again, too. As before, we will be spending most of our time building small homes and sharing Jesus with the people who live in and around the community trash dump, where they scavenge for food and anything that they can use to make their lives better for themselves and their children. Our total cost is $4400, which includes airfare there and back and transportation as well as housing and living expenses in-country. We plan to raise this money through donations, fundraisers, and by picking up extra side jobs, and we are asking if you would consider helping Levi and me by providing financial support. Our goals are to raise $2100 by June 28th and the final $2100 by August 23rd. Levi and I are trusting that God will make the way to achieve these goals, and we would love if you would consider partnering with us in it. Any donation of any amount is helpful and very much appreciated.

Thank you.

Seth Massie