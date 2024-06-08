FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE... CAUSE YOU'RE WORTH FIGHTING FOR.

SPONSOR A YOUTH



$25.00 MONTH | $300.00 ANNUALLY PROVIDES DROP IN SUPPORT 1

$50.00 MONTH | $600.00 ANNUALLY PROVIDES A SAFE PLACE TO GO, MENTORSHIP, & FREE MEAL

$100 MONTH | $1200 ANNUALLY CONTRIBUTES TO THE GROWTH & EXPANSION OF FIGHT CLUB 17

DONATIONS PROVIDE:

Weekly drop-in support, and a safe place for youth and families to go 1-4 days a week.

Alternative activities, field trips and outings

Positive connections

Recovery coaching, certifications and one-on-one mentorship

Snacks, meals and refreshments for FREE.

Fight Club 17 is a community of young people seeking recovery and who are willing to fight for their lives.

In 2022 we began to explore opportunities to work with youth and families directly impacted by addiction. During this time we partnered with Chucky’s Fight, a local nonprofit raising funds to provide sober living for those seeking recovery. Through this partnership, Fight Club 17 was born.

This past year, Fight Club 17 has become a central location for youth in need of recovery support or support due to family substance use. It’s been a place where they can get support through their journeys while seeking additional support when needed.

Each youth and family member receives a customized plan that includes hands-on-after school activities, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and alternative peer groups.

Who does the Fight Club 17 serve?

Many of the youth we serve are often referred to us, or join us from mental health centers, juvenile court diversion and youth service organizations, because there are not enough safe, and supportive places for youth to be themselves, try new things, and get the necessary resources to get through their day.

Our in-house youth recovery program, Fight Club 17, has also increased many local partnerships with our school districts, including School Resource Officers and probation officers. Through this partnership we have intercepted 10 clients, and 20 interviews with youth impacted by addiction, or referrals through the juvenile justice system.

Why does funding matter?

Funding supports the development of a youth peer-based recovery community (group) at Austin17House.

Without this funding, our youth will continue to be caught in the tension between negative activities, and environments, leading to negative outcomes, while expecting to master daily skills, and obtain positive outcomes, without the positive environment to make that happen.



Sponsor youth, and the development of this program by giving today!