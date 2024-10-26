Mason Snyder the Motorcycle Deer Hunter

Our dear friend, Mason Snyder, was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident on October 25th. While riding his motorcycle, he struck a deer, resulting in serious injuries, including a broken elbow and hip.

Unfortunately, due to recent job changes and missing open enrollment, Mason doesn't have health insurance to cover these unexpected medical costs.

Let's come together to support Mason during this challenging time. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping him recover and get back on his feet. Your generosity will help alleviate the financial burden and allow him to focus on healing.