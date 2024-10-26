Campaign Image

Mason Snyder the Motorcycle Deer Hunter

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Joshua Arkle

Mason Snyder the Motorcycle Deer Hunter

Our dear friend, Mason Snyder, was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident on October 25th. While riding his motorcycle, he struck a deer, resulting in serious injuries, including a broken elbow and hip.

Unfortunately, due to recent job changes and missing open enrollment, Mason doesn't have health insurance to cover these unexpected medical costs.

Let's come together to support Mason during this challenging time. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping him recover and get back on his feet. Your generosity will help alleviate the financial burden and allow him to focus on healing.

Recent Donations
Show:
TnC Goad
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

We’re praying for you, sir! Love ya man!

Frank Forichette
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ashley Gust
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Greg Kanuckel
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Joseph Butler
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo