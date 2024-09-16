Mason’s Miracle

NEW UPDATES AT THE END OF THIS PARAGRAPH. Mason Gregoire was in a serious motorcycle accident early the morning of September 11th, on his way to work. Initially, we thought it was a badly broken leg but otherwise he was okay, and conscious. However, as his family arrived, we realized it was much more serious than that. He had a ruptured aorta, which was the first surgery they did. It was successful, which is God’s mercy because with that injury alone he shouldn’t have made it to the hospital. He also had some intestinal perforation, which was his second surgery. Then they noticed some swelling on his brain, so they did a minor surgery/procedure to put in a device to monitor his intracranial pressure. The next day, he had an orthopedic surgery to fix his pelvis (broken in 2 places) and leg (broken tibia). He had a jaw fracture but will most likely not need surgery for that. He has been mostly unconscious, very sedated, though the nurses are decreasing his sedation meds to wake him up more and gauge his neurological responses. NEW UPDATE (9/23/24): Mason has had his large nasal cannula downgraded to a regular nasal cannula. He also had his c-collar taken off today. He is aware of who he is, where he is, and that he was in an accident. He recognizes who his family members are. His fever is much lower. His main concern right now is an infection from some tearing, which affects his surgical sites and new internal hardware. They are doing another surgery tomorrow to continue to address the infection buildup. PLEASE PRAY.

It is by God’s grace and power that Mason is alive and improving day by day. However, he will not be able to work. He has and will have a lot of financial need. His medical bills will be astronomical, due to the many many surgeries, medications, fluids, supplies, specialists, x-rays, CT and MRI scans, physical therapy, etc. We are pretty sure he does not have health insurance. He was right in the middle of moving from the National Guard to the Air Force, so he hadn’t finished the transition to insurance through the Air Force. He has a friend who is a lawyer who is taking on his case pro bono. It is all just beginning.

There are so many moving parts and we do not have the resources to handle it all. His local church is getting involved to help, but if you are able, any amount of donation would be HUGE. We have already been amazed by everyone’s generosity and willingness to help. If you have helped us already, or are planning to, we thank you so, so much. You are lightening the load, sharing the burden. All donations are seen and appreciated. The Lord is sovereign over all funds. Praise God and may he be glorified above all else in this.