Mason’s Miracle

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $30,340
Campaign funds will be received by Mason Gregoire
NEW UPDATES AT THE END OF THIS PARAGRAPH. Mason Gregoire was in a serious motorcycle accident early the morning of September 11th, on his way to work. Initially, we thought it was a badly broken leg but otherwise he was okay, and conscious. However, as his family arrived, we realized it was much more serious than that. He had a ruptured aorta, which was the first surgery they did. It was successful, which is God’s mercy because with that injury alone he shouldn’t have made it to the hospital. He also had some intestinal perforation, which was his second surgery. Then they noticed some swelling on his brain, so they did a minor surgery/procedure to put in a device to monitor his intracranial pressure. The next day, he had an orthopedic surgery to fix his pelvis (broken in 2 places) and leg (broken tibia). He had a jaw fracture but will most likely not need surgery for that. He has been mostly unconscious, very sedated, though the nurses are decreasing his sedation meds to wake him up more and gauge his neurological responses. NEW UPDATE (9/23/24): Mason has had his large nasal cannula downgraded to a regular nasal cannula. He also had his c-collar taken off today. He is aware of who he is, where he is, and that he was in an accident. He recognizes who his family members are. His fever is much lower. His main concern right now is an infection from some tearing, which affects his surgical sites and new internal hardware. They are doing another surgery tomorrow to continue to address the infection buildup. PLEASE PRAY.
It is by God’s grace and power that Mason is alive and improving day by day. However, he will not be able to work. He has and will have a lot of financial need. His medical bills will be astronomical, due to the many many surgeries, medications, fluids, supplies, specialists, x-rays, CT and MRI scans, physical therapy, etc. We are pretty sure he does not have health insurance. He was right in the middle of moving from the National Guard to the Air Force, so he hadn’t finished the transition to insurance through the Air Force. He has a friend who is a lawyer who is taking on his case pro bono. It is all just beginning.
There are so many moving parts and we do not have the resources to handle it all. His local church is getting involved to help, but if you are able, any amount of donation would be HUGE. We have already been amazed by everyone’s generosity and willingness to help. If you have helped us already, or are planning to, we thank you so, so much. You are lightening the load, sharing the burden. All donations are seen and appreciated. The Lord is sovereign over all funds. Praise God and may he be glorified above all else in this.
As the Apostle Paul reminds us in 2 Corinthians 12:9, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” Mason, your strength and perseverance are inspiring, and I know God’s grace will continue to sustain you as you heal.
As one’s who have been involved in motorcycle riding and an accident or two (one very serious), our hearts go out to you Mason. We are continually in prayer for you, your family and others affected. The Lord be with you brother…
Hope you get better soon!
Get well soon Mason. Keeping you in my prayers. I pray the Lord grants you a speedy recovery.
Praying for you now, Mason!
Submitted a prayer onto the website, but know that I will continue to pray for you and look out for updates. Troy is an amazing friend and I’m honored to contribute due to his post. I worked in the ICU at one point as a nurse and I empathize the hardship Mason is going through. Please reach out to me for free or low cost medical resources. I want to support in any way I can!
Praying for a speedy recovery Mason, good to see you up and at church my man.
Your in my prayers
Mason - we’ve been praying for your recovery since mod-September. God is so good and it is amazing to see His blessings poured out on you! We continue to pray for your full recovery and that many others would be blessed through it.
Hi Mason! I've seen you on Whatever podcast and respect you so much.... I wish there were more role models like yourself on Earth. I'm so sorry to hear about your accident and I'm going to ask my parents church to pray for you. I don't personally attend due to a severe disability, but I'll pray for you as well. I hope you get back to 100% and you are able to continue with your dreams ❤️
With every breath, may you be reminded of the Lord's promises of healing and hope, and may your heart find solace in the knowledge that you are never alone on this journey. Praying for your restoration, body and spirit. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord." — Jeremiah 30:17
@Psalm 8. Set your hope on Jesus, your rock and only trust, he who set His heart upon you first. Worship and obey him for he is sovereign over every joy and pain. May he grant you healing of heart and mind. May he comfort your soul, your spark of life. Set your hope on Jesus. @Romans 12:15
I don't have a lot of money, but I want to help out. I hate seeing such a young man suffer the way you are. I had a bad accident when I was around Mason's age so I empathise very much.
Praying for your recovery!
