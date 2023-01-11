Mason Ferrulli

Dearest Family and Friends of the Ferrulli’s,

Recently I had a deep conversation with Monica and became aware of how much they are struggling. The financial challenges they continue to endure are devastating. On top of that, they finally found a treatment that Mason’s body seems to be positively responding to and are now also having to worry about how they will be able to keep this in his body with an additional monthly cost of $2,500/month. They have been so blessed to have been gifted this by a close friend of the family yet are looking for ways to be able to ensure Mason continues to receive it without having to rely on or put such a heavy financial burden on them moving forward.

As of now, Mason’s scans have remained stable, however a tumor remains inside of his brainstem. His treatment has significantly expanded as his side effects (from 66 rounds of radiation) have increased. Mason’s treatment team consists of Oncology, Endocrinology, Pain Management, Otolaryngology, Ophthalmology, Audiology, Nephrology, Orthopedics, Physical Rehabilitation, and Hospice. He sees a doctor from every department at least once per month and some weekly. All these doctors, except for rehab and hospice are at UCSF.

Mason requires 24/7 care. He cannot be left alone and is dependent on his parents to do basic daily tasks as he has very little movement from the left side of his body. Since they also have a daughter and one parent must always be home with Mason or taking him to appointments, working outside the home has not been something they have been able to do.

Monica has her Master’s degree and had quite a successful career as a Director of Foster Care and Adoption, however she was forced to quit after Mason’s first recurrence. Every mom with a sick child would do the same. Kyle is receiving a small amount of temporary income through disability; however, it does not even cover their basic monthly bills. Then you add the medical expenses, and it becomes a little clearer why we continue to ask for help on their behalf. They are behind on their mortgage and losing their home should not be something they need to worry about. But what do you do in this situation? If you look at the statistics many families go bankrupt when their child is diagnosed with cancer, especially if it has been a 6-year battle. But we can help! They should not be a statistic when they have so many people who love them. We can make their financial burden less, so they can focus on getting Mason better!

I know they have had several fundraisers over the years, but these fundraisers are their main source of income when you are fighting for your child’s life for 6 consecutive years. Monica & Kyle are feeling extremely bad at the thought of asking for ongoing help, but I really want to help them so they can focus on Mason and getting him stronger. Many ask me all the time “how we can help” and this is how. Mason needs his parents by his side!

If you can give financially, THANK YOU! If you can pray, THANK YOU! We ask that you pray for Mason’s nerve pain to subside; for him to regain use of the left side of his body; and most importantly, if it is God’s will, to rid cancer from his body once and for all! My prayer for this situation is 1 Peter 5:10. “After you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to His eternal glory in Christ will Himself restore you, secure you, strengthen you, and establish you.”

If you have any questions, please message me. The Ferrulli’s are so humble and wish they didn’t need this help, but they do. Let’s show them how much we care!! God bless each and every one of you.