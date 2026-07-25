Mason Kramer Fundraiser

On June 18th, Mason was seriously injured in a farm accident just a day after his 18th birthday. He was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he has undergone three surgeries and remains hospitalized. Mason has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and we are asking for your support during this difficult time.

If you are able, please consider donating to help Mason with the expenses he will face in the months ahead. Above all, your prayers, encouragement, and support mean so much. Thank you for keeping Mason in your thoughts and prayers. ❤️