Mason Hicklin Rhode Island Hockey Trip

Mason started playing ice hockey in South Mississippi at age 8. He has grown so much since beginning this journey. We don't get a lot of ice time in South MS so we have done our best to get him extra training and camps whenever and wherever we can. We are blessed that my brother lives in TX and there is a year round rink there where Mason has gone 3 summers now for camps and leagues to continue his growth and help keep our cost down. This summer Mason has been asked to go play in a tournament in Rhode Island at the end of July. This is a AA level tournament for 14U. I honestly wasn't sure we'd ever get an opportunity like this from South MS. But alas here we are, thank you Jesus for the opportunity! We are asking for any help that you may be able to provide to make this opportunity a reality for him! The trip costs more than our goal, but we aren't trying to be greedy just trying to make possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity come true! God bless you!