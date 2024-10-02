Campaign Image

HURRICANE HELENE

 USD $315

Hurricane Helena - My house has major damage.  I had about 2 1/2 feet water inside of my house at 11 pm on Thursday night.  I am kind of homeless right now with 2 dogs.  Family members are letting me stay with them but can't stay full-time until my house is livable again.

YES,  the brick walls are standing but everything from the sheetrock to flooring to lower cabinets has to be torn out and replaced. I lost all my appliances (Frig, stove, washer, dryer and the hot water heater), all my furniture and anything cloth like towels and sheets are gone. NO, I did not have homeowner's insurance but I have applied to FEMA (which I have heard the money FEMA has is all gone. I pray it isn't.

Any donation will be appreciated.  Your donations will get me back into my house and back to a somewhat normal life.

I tried to attach photos to show my damage but my computer wouldn't let me.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck and God bless, Mary!

Jeff Crouse
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Get the dogs a treat. Best wishes to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless.

June McCombs
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you my friend ❤️ stay strong 💪🏽

Laura Hutcherson
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Wish I could give more, but I know every single dollar helps..

