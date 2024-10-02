HURRICANE HELENE

Hurricane Helena - My house has major damage. I had about 2 1/2 feet water inside of my house at 11 pm on Thursday night. I am kind of homeless right now with 2 dogs. Family members are letting me stay with them but can't stay full-time until my house is livable again.

YES, the brick walls are standing but everything from the sheetrock to flooring to lower cabinets has to be torn out and replaced. I lost all my appliances (Frig, stove, washer, dryer and the hot water heater), all my furniture and anything cloth like towels and sheets are gone. NO, I did not have homeowner's insurance but I have applied to FEMA (which I have heard the money FEMA has is all gone. I pray it isn't.

Any donation will be appreciated. Your donations will get me back into my house and back to a somewhat normal life.

I tried to attach photos to show my damage but my computer wouldn't let me.



