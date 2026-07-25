Mary’s Memorial Fundraiser

In Loving Memory of Mary Searl

On June 24, 2026, our beloved Mary Searl passed away at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74.





Born on December 4, 1951, Mary lived a life centered on her faith, family, love, and service to others. She was a devoted wife for 51 years, a loving mother to four children, and a cherished grandmother to thirteen grandchildren. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend whose kindness touched countless lives.

Mary’s greatest joy was her family and caring for others. She was the heart of our home, always offering encouragement, wisdom, and unconditional love. She was not afraid to use teaching aides like a wooden spoon to help impress wisdom upon her children when needed. Her strength, compassion, and dedication to those she loved created a legacy that will continue for generations.





As our family grieves this tremendous loss, there is the reality of significant expenses related to Mary’s medical care, end-of-life costs, and the memorial gathering that will allow family and friends to come together to celebrate her life and honor her memory.





We are humbly asking for support to help ease the financial burden on her husband Keith and our family during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward:





• Outstanding medical expenses

• End-of-life related costs

• Memorial and celebration-of-life expenses





If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.





With gratitude,

The Searl Family



















