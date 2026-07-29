Mary’s car accident

Friday June 5th I was in a car accident, I was on my way home and as soon as I passed a semi with their brights on there was a poor deer and sadly I hit it. I am 19 years old. I do not have the money to buy a new car, or try fixing this one. Insurance won’t help me. My car won’t drive. All I need is to get back and forth to work. It sucks doing this. But even $1 can help, or even sharing it. Thank you guys so much! God bless!!