Support the Silers as Mary Ann fights cancer!

Raised:
USD $6,725
Campaign funds will be received by Patty Ottum
Friends and family,
Thank you so much for your care, encouragement, prayers and support as our mom battles cancer (again!). It means the world to our whole family. Many have asked how they can help or what our parents need. This is not something they have asked for, as they never want to be a burden, but it is a tangible way to support them.
As you can imagine, medical care is expensive. There are large deductibles, co-pays, etc, that will all be due, beginning of January. On top of that, most of mom's care and treatments are in Madison or Baraboo (about 2 hours away from home) and travel costs add up. As mom heals at home, they also have some mold that needs to be remediated as soon as they can.
To stay up to date with Mom's health updates, click here to check out Mary Ann's Caring Bridge site.
Thank you for your love, care and prayers! We are so grateful and blessed.
The Siler Family
(If you would like to directly give a gift to them, you can send money directly via Square Cash: https://cash.app/$maryannsiler)
- or via the mail. Mom and Dad are grateful for the cards they have received.)
Maryann God is your guiding light. We are thankful for your belief in Him. Continued prayers!
Believing God is holding you in the palm of His hand. We release the power of Jesus' blood to strengthen and restore you!
Our prayers are with you as you walk through these trials. Your deep trust in God is an encouragement to us all.
We are praying for you guys!
Thank you for the many blessings you have poured out onto us. We are praying earnestly for your healing and for you and your family's peace. We love you so much. Thank you showing us what it means to always serve with a smile and with the entire heart of love.
We love you guys, and we are praying for you!
We are so sorry to hear that it returned and are praying for you and your family. Sending lots of love and virtual hugs your way.
Hi Maryann, we are so sorry to hear of your news. Please know that you and your family are in our prayers. We pray that you experience God's peace and presence while you persevere during this harsh time.
Sending love from the Eikums! Praying for you all!
Praying SOO very much for you during this time dear MaryAnn & all of your family too! We know you know Jesus is with you in this battle, but believing for you to very tangible feel His presence & awesome love every moment of each day!
Praying for healing and comfort.
You are so very loved.
Looking forward to our next late night snack together
God loves you! Very much.
Praying for healing
Mary Ann, may the Lord strengthen you through this season.
Praying for you, Mary Ann!
December 31st, 2024
We are still trying to figure out this site, so if you sent a donation and didn't receive a Thank you message - here it is:
From Dennis & Mary Ann:
Dear friends,
Thank you so much for the gifts you have generously given. We wish that we knew each name and could send a note, but we are humbled by your prayers, encouraging words and financial contributions on our behalf.
Though this is not a journey we would have chosen, we have seen the Lord's hand in so many areas as we continue to trust Him with the future. We were just blessed to have an extended Christmas celebration with ALL of our children and grandkids here. For the most part everyone was healthy, but a huge praise is that Mary Ann was also feeling pretty good and was able to enjoy the kids and grandkids!
We are thankful that this world is not our home and we look forward to a future with no pain, no cancer and no suffering --- but on this side of heaven, it is so hard to see those we love suffering. We are also so blessed to have such a wonderful support system and so many who are praying for us.
As of last week, Mary Ann was cancer free, though with how aggressive this cancer is and since it has recurred, we are planning to begin Stem Cell treatment on January 4th. We covet your prayers as this procedure/process sounds scary and we will likely be in Madison for the next few months as she will need to be in/near the hospital until her immune system builds back up. We take comfort as we remind ourselves (often!) that God is in control and He is with us.
Thank you,
Dennis & Mary Ann Siler
