MaryAnne/Gammy chemo help

My mom was diagnosed with low grade CLL (a type of blood cancer) a couple of years ago and she was fine up until a couple of months ago.

The cancer has begun spreading in her body abnormally causing white and red blood cell count issues affecting her immune system, she is also fatigued, low appetite, having a hard time thinking clearly.

We have spent 11 days in the hospital just the month of June 2026 and tomorrow 7/3 she will be admitted to the hospital for 4-5 days at a time every 3 weeks for her chemotherapy for 6 rounds of treatment.

I have had to take a drastic step back from working to care for my mom, getting her up appointments, etc. .

We are trying to raise money to cover expenses for going back and forth for UCH for chemo, medications needed, and to hopefully get some help with bills.

I am mid process of filing caregivers paperwork to full time be my mom's caregiver, but it is a long process to be approved.





My mom and our family are grateful for any help or send a prayer for her ❤️.