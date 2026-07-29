Mary Roberts Accident Recovery

Mary Roberts is one of those rare people who is always putting others first. Whether helping a neighbor or lending a hand without being asked, Mary has always shown up for those around her with kindness and generosity.

Mary was recently involved in a serious accident involving a pruning chainsaw, leaving her with a severe injury to her left index finger. In the midst of this frightening experience, God’s grace was evident as her neighbor was able to get her to the emergency room without delay. At 72 years old and living alone, Mary now faces this difficult road ahead without the daily support many take for granted—facing surgery and the uncertainty of her long‑term recovery on her own. While we are deeply grateful that she did not lose her finger, the injury has forced her to step away from work as she focuses on healing.

During this incredibly difficult time, Mary is facing not only the weight of her physical recovery but also the growing burden of medical bills and everyday necessities like her mortgage, utilities, and putting food on the table. Without long‑term coverage, the uncertainty surrounding her immediate financial needs only adds to the strain. She will be unable to work for approximately 4–6 weeks during her initial treatment, with surgery extending her time away even further. For someone who has always put others first and rarely asks for anything in return, this season has been especially overwhelming.

Your generosity has the power to ease the weight Mary is carrying during this incredibly difficult time. By helping relieve the financial strain, you are giving her the gift of peace—allowing her to focus fully on healing and recovery. Every contribution, no matter how small, becomes a meaningful expression of care and support for someone who has always given so much of herself to others.