GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Mary Roberts Accident Recovery

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,170 USD

Fundraiser created byMegumi Hice

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mary Roberts

Mary Roberts Accident Recovery

Mary Roberts is one of those rare people who is always putting others first. Whether helping a neighbor or lending a hand without being asked, Mary has always shown up for those around her with kindness and generosity.

Mary was recently involved in a serious accident involving a pruning chainsaw, leaving her with a severe injury to her left index finger. In the midst of this frightening experience, God’s grace was evident as her neighbor was able to get her to the emergency room without delay. At 72 years old and living alone, Mary now faces this difficult road ahead without the daily support many take for granted—facing surgery and the uncertainty of her long‑term recovery on her own. While we are deeply grateful that she did not lose her finger, the injury has forced her to step away from work as she focuses on healing.

During this incredibly difficult time, Mary is facing not only the weight of her physical recovery but also the growing burden of medical bills and everyday necessities like her mortgage, utilities, and putting food on the table. Without long‑term coverage, the uncertainty surrounding her immediate financial needs only adds to the strain. She will be unable to work for approximately 4–6 weeks during her initial treatment, with surgery extending her time away even further. For someone who has always put others first and rarely asks for anything in return, this season has been especially overwhelming.

Your generosity has the power to ease the weight Mary is carrying during this incredibly difficult time. By helping relieve the financial strain, you are giving her the gift of peace—allowing her to focus fully on healing and recovery. Every contribution, no matter how small, becomes a meaningful expression of care and support for someone who has always given so much of herself to others.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve