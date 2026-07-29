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Mary Journey to Nationals and Miss Amazing

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Glass

Mary Journey to Nationals and Miss Amazing

I’m Mary, a teen adaptive athlete and disability advocate raising funds for travel to Miss Amazing Nationals, Move United Nationals, Cedartown wheelchair camp, and Tri State Regionals so I can race, grow, and represent athletes with disabilities on national stages.


My website has my social links: Marynolimits.com

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Full Story

My name is Mary, and I am a teen adaptive athlete, disability advocate, and model who races in a wheelchair and proudly represents athletes with disabilities on and off the track. This year, I’ve earned opportunities to compete and advocate on national stages, and I’m asking for your support to help me get there.

In 2026, I have the chance to:

• Attend the Miss Amazing National Summit, a program that empowers girls and women with disabilities to build confidence, leadership, and community.

• Compete at Move United Nationals, a major adaptive sports event where junior athletes with disabilities from across the country come together to race, set records, and chase their dreams.

• Train at the Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Camp in Georgia, a long‑running camp and 5K focused on building racing skills, independence, and lifelong friendships for wheelchair athletes.

• Race at the Tri State Regional Games, one of the Northeast’s largest adaptive track and field events.

Each of these experiences helps me grow as an athlete, advocate, and role model for younger kids with disabilities who want to see themselves on the track, on the stage, and in the media. When I compete and speak, I’m not just racing for myself; I’m racing for every kid who has been told “you can’t” and showing them that they absolutely can.

The funds from this campaign will go directly toward my 2026 travel budget, including:

• Flights and ground transportation to Miss Amazing Nationals, Move United Nationals, Cedartown Camp, and the Tri State Regional Games

• Hotels and lodging during each multi‑day event

• Gas, meals, and other basic travel expenses not covered by event organizers

These trips add up quickly for my family—especially when events are spread across different states—but they are essential if I’m going to compete at the level I’ve trained for and use my platform to advocate for inclusion in sports and beyond.

Your gift of any size makes a real difference.

• 25–50 dollars can help cover gas or meals during travel days.

• 100–250 dollars can help with a night of lodging near a venue.

• Larger gifts can help cover flights or multiple nights of hotel stays.

If you aren’t able to give financially right now, you can still support me by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, church, school, or social networks so more people can hear my story and join the team.

Thank you for believing in me, investing in adaptive sports, and helping me show the world that “no limits” is more than a slogan—it’s a way of life. I’ll be sharing updates, race results, photos, and reflections from each event so you can see exactly how your support is helping me roll to the start line and shine on every stage.

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