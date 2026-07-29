Mary Ann Mc Millan

Please help this 80-year-old woman who continues to sell pens to support herself despite severe health challenges. She has survived multiple strokes, has significant mobility limitations, and relies on a cane to walk. Due to financial hardship, she is unable to retire and must continue working to meet her basic living expenses.

The requested funds would help provide essential support, including housing, food, medical care, and daily living needs, allowing her to live with greater dignity, security, and comfort in her later years. This assistance would reduce the burden of having to work despite her age and declining health, helping ensure that her remaining years are spent with the care and stability she deserves.