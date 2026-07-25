Support a screenwriter's Faith Based Film Journey

I am reaching out to share a deeply personal journey that has led me to a new chapter in my storytelling career. As a proud member of the Writers Guild of America (screen) and Dramatist Guild of America (stage), I am an accomplished screenwriter, playwright (with stage plays performed in two continents), and published novelist. I have been blessed to receive recognition for my work as the recipient of 92 awards, nominations and other accolades at film festivals and screenplay competitions nationally and internationally. Yet my heart has long yearned to write a faith-based film.

I found that faith-based film I was searching for when I discovered the inspiring story of martyr William Alexander Guerry who served as the eighth diocesan bishop of South Carolina. He was a man who fought for racial equality within the church during a time of intense segregation in 1914 while pushing his fervent efforts to elect a black Suffragan Bishop for South Carolina by the name of Erasmus L. Baskerville. All this happened in Charleston where I currently live. His courage, empathy, the unwavering strength that he demonstrated against vicious attacks against his leadership of the clergy, attacks on his family, and even his eventual martyrdom have ignited a passion within me to bring his story to life on screen.

My working title for this feature is, Martyr. The title is derived by the martyrdom of Bishop Guerry who, on June 5, 1928, was shot to death in his office in Saint Phillip’s Church by a retired priest named J. H. Woodward who had attacked his position on advancing racial equality in South Carolina. Woodward then, at that moment, committed suicide by turning the gun on himself. The murder suicide became a major national news story. I wish to incorporate into the woven fabric of the screenplay the Gullah people who are a prominent part of culture here in the "low country" of South Carolina. Fr. Baskerville spent much time with the Gullah community and undoubtedly introduced Bishop Guerry to them.

I am determined to immerse myself in the needed research and complete the first draft of this screenplay within the next couple of months. Your generosity would allow me to focus on the research and writing necessary to bring this important and historic story to life.

Martyr is a heartfelt true story of faith and courage that is waiting to be told. In Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, UK, William Alexander Guerry 's image was included in the Chapel of the Martyrs and Saints of Our Time in 2018. Your support with this endowment fund can help bring to life a powerful film on racial equality rooted in history. Together, we can honor his important legacy and martyrdom.





Thank you for your kindness and God bless.

Pictured - Bishop William Alexander Guerry / Father Erasmus L. Baskerville

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