Martinez Family Vehicle Fund

The Martinez family currently has no way to safely transport their family of seven, which includes Anthony, a special needs child in a wheelchair who requires frequent medical visits to Boise. A recent non-injury car accident totaled one of the vehicles they used for transportation. A large van with a wheelchair lift would benefit the whole family so they can safely travel together in one vehicle.

Here is the remarkable story of Anthony.

Hector and Michelle Martinez welcomed their fourth child, Anthony, six weeks early on January 31, 2017. After several days in the NICU, he was diagnosed with lissencephaly, with a prognosis of never talking, walking or developing. When he was three days old, his mom was finally able to hold him. Alarms started going off indicating his oxygen saturation were going up...great news! This pattern continued to repeat itself when his parents could hold him. At ten days old, a feeding tube was surgically placed, and it was determined no other medical intervention was possible. It seemed the only medicine that Anthony responded to was the loving embrace of his parents. After only two weeks in the NICU, the family took Anthony home so they could hold him and love him all hours of the day. Since then he has known setbacks, seasons of pain, surgeries and hospitalizations, but he is astonishingly resilient. Today, he is a healthy seven-year-old boy, who loves to laugh, play, race in his wheelchair, press his switch to activate recorded messages, and most recently he learned to lift his head up. It is true that he cannot walk or talk, but he can love and share God’s grace in ways that surpass the rest of us.

The Martinez family have become familiar with the trials that come with raising a medically fragile child, but their most recent trial was far different; a car wreck on November 15th. Although the vehicle is beyond repair, thankfully, Hector and Xavier were both okay. However, the loss of a vehicle shed light on a bigger need. In order for Anthony to be transported safely in his wheelchair, the family needs a van with a wheelchair lift and enough seats for the other six family members to travel with him.

The Martinez Family are active parish members of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Burns. They serve through both the Maidens and Squires of the Altar, all-night Adoration and help out with odd jobs around the rectory and parish hall. Anthony serves in a different way. His capacity to give and receive love, eagerness to laugh and smile, and ability to draw others to Jesus is a tremendous blessing.

We hope Anthony will inspire you to love well, and we urge you to pray that every child will be welcomed and treasured as a gift from God.

Neighbors, friends and fellow parishioners would like to help the family meet their need for a wheelchair accessible van. We are starting a fundraising campaign to help with the purchase of a vehicle. A special donation account has been set up at SELCO Community Credit Union in Burns, Oregon. Fellow parishioners will be holding a Family Fun Carnival and Pancake Supper at the Parish Hall on January 1, 2025 to help raise funds. Thank you for considering a donation to this fund.



