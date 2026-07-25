Martin Oliver's Cancer Journey

Help Lift the Burden for Martin & Nancy Oliver





If you know Martin and Nancy Oliver, you know they are the ones who have always been there for everyone else. Martin, a witty Englishman celebrating his 80th birthday, and Nancy, with her warm Cajun heart and contagious humor, have spent their lives serving, encouraging, and loving people well.





Now they need us.





Martin is courageously battling terminal lung cancer. Together, he and Nancy are walking this journey with unwavering faith—believing God for healing while pursuing every treatment and supportive therapy that may give Martin more time and the best possible quality of life. Living on Medicare, the out-of-pocket costs have become overwhelming.





If Martin or Nancy has ever made you laugh, prayed with you, encouraged you, or simply made your life brighter, would you consider helping lighten their load? Every gift—large or small—helps. And if you can't give, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser are just as appreciated.





Let's bless this beautiful couple with the same love and generosity they have so faithfully given to so many others.



