Farewell Marston Beans thank you Rob & Rachel

As Marston Beans sadly closes its doors, let’s show Rob and Rachel our gratitude for making it our community haven for two amazing years. Donate £10—or whatever you can—today to help us raise a sum of money by 4 April term end, so we can gift it them to use for their family as they wish.

Join me, with St Mary's Church and our village community and let's do something beautiful for God, and thank them for making a difference.