Farewell Marston Beans thank you Rob & Rachel

Raised:
GBP £105
Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Goodman
As Marston Beans sadly closes its doors, let’s show Rob and Rachel our gratitude for making it our community haven for two amazing years. Donate £10—or whatever you can—today to help us raise a sum of money by 4 April term end, so we can gift it them to use for their family as they wish.
Join me, with St Mary's Church and our village community and let's do something beautiful for God, and thank them for making a difference.
They created not just a Coffee Shop, but a hub, a community, and a love and atmosphere like no other. Their creativity and attention to detail made the shop shine with welcome, interest and initiative. They put our community first, supported local businesses, and raised money for charities like Heart of Marston, and held children's activities and events to bring families together. Thank you for supporting them, God bless you. Revd. Andrew+
Because you gave so much to us and the rest of the community x
Although I don’t live in the village Marston Bean has always been a highlight because of its homely feel. Thank you for your friendliness and community spirit.
Not enough space to write how amazing you are Thank you x
Thank you for the last two years. Wishing your family all the very best for the future.
Good luck for the future
With love and prayers
Myself and the whole village are so sorry to see you go. Thank you for all your hard work and commitment. Marston will not be the same without you. Good luck x
