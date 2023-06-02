Supporting the Dinkinses

What: As many of you know we have a burden on our hearts to see the good news go forth. To that end, we have been praying, discerning, and seeking wise counsel regarding what the Lord would have for us.

Why: Our desire is to be prepared, equipped, and faithful to Scripture as we pursue this work. Your support will allow us to attend this program and establish the groundwork for what the Lord has ahead.

How can I support?

Email Updates: If you would like to stay informed and are not already receiving our email updates, feel free to sign up at this link.

Ask: We would love to have you partner with us. Ask for wisdom, unity, and perseverance. Ask for discernment in the days ahead. We are so grateful for your prayers and encouragement.

Give: We will need funds for day to day activities, weekend meals, and ongoing bills while we are gone. We are extremely grateful for any financial support.

*Please note that giving is NOT tax deductible :)

We are thankful for each person in our community who is walking alongside us. Thank you for your support. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us during this time.

In Christ,

Marshall and Sierra