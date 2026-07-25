Hello. Me and my fiancée are 22 and 23 years old. We are trying to honor God and get married. Our marriage date is August 8th. However this year we’ve found out my fiancées grandmother has stage 4 cancer and his family has had a lot of surgeries this year. Because this year has been more chaotic than expected we are really struggling financially. Please help us be able to make this wedding possible. Anything helps thank you. God bless you.