Empower women to empower Kenya

Jenny’s Story: From Silence to Strength

Jenny grew up in a remote village on the edge of Olmaroroi, where opportunities for girls were scarce and traditions carried heavy weight. As a young girl, she faced challenges that would have silenced many. she endured female genital mutilation (FGM), a deep-rooted cultural practice that left both physical and emotional scars. Soon after, her education was interrupted when her family could no longer afford school fees.

But Jenny was determined not to let her story end there.

When most girls her age were being married off, Jenny found ways to continue learning through borrowing books, attending community study groups, and volunteering whenever she could. She began speaking quietly to younger girls about their worth and their right to dream. That quiet voice grew stronger when she met a group of women who shared her vision of empowerment and dignity. Together, they co-founded Olmaroroi Women for Dignity and Change a collective built to break the cycles of silence and limitation that had shaped their own lives.

Today, Jenny stands as a symbol of resilience. Through Olmaroroi Women, she leads initiatives that help girls stay in school, provides safe spaces for those at risk of FGM, and teaches women how to build sustainable livelihoods. Her past no longer defines her instead, it fuels her mission to ensure no girl has to endure the pain or barriers she once faced.

Jenny’s journey reminds everyone that transformation begins the moment one woman decides to rewrite her story.