Supporting Marlon Encinas

As I enter my third year at Kingdom Movement School of Ministry, I am filled with gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose. I left my hometown in Northern Virginia to pursue my calling across the country in Washington State, which was a step of faith that I’m grateful for every day. This season of my life is not just about personal growth; it’s about being a light to those in need, sharing hope, and igniting a spark of faith in the world. Under the guidance and mentorship of an inspiring pastor, I am committed to serving his vision and sharing the transformative message of the Gospel with others. I invite you to join my journey in this stage of ministry and life with Jesus!

From a young age, I felt a desire to leave an impact in the world. However, I never knew what my purpose was until I had a real encounter with Jesus and began to walk with Him at the age of 17. Though I didn’t always acknowledge God, I now see how His hand has always been in my life. I was raised by a single mother, as my father passed away soon after I was born. Time in and time out, God provided for my family no matter how difficult the circumstances. He has Fathered me and been faithful to me, even when I chased after the world instead of Him. When I began my journey with the Lord, I began to understand that He truly is the most important and only thing that matters in this life. I desired to live a life laid down for Him, and I felt a calling to go to Kingdom Movement– though it was across the country. I had no savings, no plan, and I didn’t know anyone, but God seems to work in amazing ways. In ministry school, I have understood that ministry goes beyond the work itself. There is such a depth to this calling and it is about impacting people’s lives with true love that only comes from Jesus. Each class, conversation, and moment in prayer has been transformative and a stepping stone toward a laid-down life led by compassion. Here in Washington, I have the incredible opportunity to work under a pastor, Dylan Long, who shares a vision for transforming lives and impacting people around the world. I am not only learning the fundamentals of ministry but also growing as a man of character and faith. I believe that this time of molding and service will be a time to create lasting impact in whatever sphere of influence I am in. I am in a space of putting my years of ministry training into practice, and help those searching for hope and belonging.

Among what I will be doing is help lead and be apart of mission trips across the country such as Germany, South Africa, Lithuania, Latvia and more along the way. Engaging with youth and young adults to guide them on their faith journeys such as home groups, one on ones, letting them in on my walk with the Lord, and helping them navigate life’s challenges and discover their purpose. I am passionate about bringing light into peoples’ days and making people feel seen. I am grateful that there will be many opportunities to create dialogue about faith and invite people to explore a relationship with God. The team and I go evangelizing together every Thursday, to spread the good news. Sharing His heart in the streets of Washington and Oregon, while also allowing us to get comfortable in the uncomfortable. We encounter His children all sorts of people who are sons and daughters of the King they just need to believe it.

To bring these initiatives to life, effectively support my pastor’s vision, and be intentional of my time here in Washington. I need your help! The costs associated with housing, tuition, and travel can be weighty. Your financial support will allow me to dedicate my full time and attention on serving others well, without major financial stressors.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will not only impact my life but the lives of others as well.

I believe in the power of prayer, it isn't about the size of your faith but its about who we put our faith in. Which brings me to be led to share what God is doing and what he has been leading me in. Your prayers are just as, if not more important. Please pray for wisdom, strength, and open hearts as I take on this season of my life.





Prayer Requests:

- That the team and I see a harvest of souls come to know Jesus in different countries and local missions we tread on.

- Consistency in the word and recognizing that we are in battle being reminded to put our armor up and on for anything that comes in the way that isn't from the Lord

- That I continue remaining steadfast in the places God brings me. Recognizing that things aren't meant to break me but form and shape me.

- Vision. Strength to walk out the Lord's vision for this season of my life.

This season is not just a chapter in my life; it’s a movement of faith and compassion. Together, we can light the way for those who feel lost, bringing hope, healing, and community to those who need it most.Thank you for considering joining me on this mission, knowing that God will give the increase.