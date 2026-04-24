Marley Medical Fund

Marley is a special companion who has been by my side for many years. He is playful, smart, and happy, and I feel incredibly blessed to have him in my life.





Recently, Marley has faced a medical emergency. He has developed a rapidly growing mass that is causing him significant discomfort. Due to rising costs and financial hardship, I am reaching out to ask for help in getting Marley the medical care he needs.





Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated as I hope to have him with me for much longer.





With all our love,

Marley and Me





🐾 🙏🏻 💙