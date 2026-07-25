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Mark's Rent Fundraising Campaign

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Orlovetz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mark Orlovetz

Mark's Rent Fundraising Campaign

I've never done anything like this before, but I have no other choice. My back is against the wall, time is running out for me, and I have no other outlets.


I recently got caught up in a round of layoffs a few months back and I'm still actively interviewing and hoping to find something new (and better) soon. Simultaneously, I've had a few health items I've had to address (paying out of pocket because of no current medical insurance coverage). My property management has been giving me time to try and find a new job, but time has just about run out for me. I need to come up with this money somehow by Monday evening, or they will proceed with eviction processes.


Some of you know, some of you don't know. I was raised by a single mother who passed away back in 2008 from years of breast cancer, then several months of brain cancer. My dad passed away when I was in high school but he was never a part of my life. I'm an only child. The family and friends I have reached out to already have done what they can.


I don't have the typical support system in place that most people do. These are the cards I have been dealt in life. But at the end of the day, if I don't come up with this money I will be evicted and not sure where I will end up. My faith has been tested at different parts of my life, but this recent situation has been the hardest test of all for me.


My mom's faith was strong, even during her cancer years, and so I am trying to do the same. I know that everyone has their own things going on. At the end of the day, I thank you for taking the time to read my story, and if you can, for helping me save my home.


I've attached a photo of my mom and I at my high school graduation. After this was taken, her cancer started hitting her and so this is the best photo I can find before the cancer started affecting her.


God Bless You.

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