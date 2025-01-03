Mark's Mission Trip

Hello everybody!

March 4th - 12th, I will be traveling with my father to a Bible college and seminary in a city in South Asia. He is speaking for commencement during the trip. While there, I am planning to participate in special music and speaking ministry. This trip is sure to be full of service to God and personal growth!

I am seeking to raise $2200 to cover traveling expenses.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me:

Phone number: 850-741-6400

Email address: mark.zacharias@students.pcci.edu

Thank you, I am sincerely grateful for any donations! :)

Mark Zacharias