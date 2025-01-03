Mark's Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $1,275
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Zacharias
Hello everybody!
March 4th - 12th, I will be traveling with my father to a Bible college and seminary in a city in South Asia. He is speaking for commencement during the trip. While there, I am planning to participate in special music and speaking ministry. This trip is sure to be full of service to God and personal growth!
I am seeking to raise $2200 to cover traveling expenses.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me:
Phone number: 850-741-6400
Email address: mark.zacharias@students.pcci.edu
Thank you, I am sincerely grateful for any donations! :)
Mark Zacharias
So happy to see you using your music skills!
Hi Mark, you may not know us, but your parents are friends of ours & your Dad married us at PCC— I believe we were his first wedding performed there :) We are SO thrilled about this opportunity for you to serve in India with your Dad! Seeing God’s work around the world is something that can change you forever. Pastor Jon & Annelisa
Praying for you!
You Go Mark!!!
