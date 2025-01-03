Mark's Mission Trip

Campaign Image

Hello everybody!

March 4th - 12th, I will be traveling with my father to a Bible college and seminary in a city in South Asia. He is speaking for commencement during the trip. While there, I am planning to participate in special music and speaking ministry. This trip is sure to be full of service to God and personal growth!

I am seeking to raise $2200 to cover traveling expenses. 

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me:

Phone number: 850-741-6400

Email address: mark.zacharias@students.pcci.edu

Thank you, I am sincerely grateful for any donations! :)

Mark Zacharias

Recent Donations
Linda Franklin-Biggs
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

So happy to see you using your music skills!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Michael Zacharias
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Hi Mark, you may not know us, but your parents are friends of ours & your Dad married us at PCC— I believe we were his first wedding performed there :) We are SO thrilled about this opportunity for you to serve in India with your Dad! Seeing God’s work around the world is something that can change you forever. Pastor Jon & Annelisa

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

You Go Mark!!!

