Helping Marjory Heal from CIRS

Many of you who come to this page already know and love my mother, Marjory. However, some of you have never met her but will resonate with her story.
About five years ago, my mother started to suffer. From what, we were unsure. It started with panic attacks and hyperanxiety. This was coupled with a chronic post-nasal drip. She then started having trouble focusing. Her ability to concentrate and stay on task at work began to suffer. She began to lose her memory and recall ability.
For those of you who know my mother, know this is not her normal. Marjory worked in education my entire life and for the last half of her career as a diagnostician, among other titles. She has been an advocate for helping students with special needs get the support and education they deserve. Like many in education, has given tirelessly for the betterment of students, often staying up late, working through lunch, and countless sacrifices to help make the world a better place for children with disabilities.
In 2019, her memory loss and inability to process and retain new information grew to the point that she needed to retire and solely focus on her health. Along with memory loss there have been a host of other issues including chronic fatigue, chronic headaches, anxiety, depression, blurry vision, joint pain, chronic sinus congestion, digestive issues, disorientation, and to name a few.
With my siblings' support, we sought out treatment. We learned she had mold toxicity (most likely due to an old building she worked in) along with heavy metals. There was no definitive treatment protocol at that time except for trying to detox the body.
Over the past four years, we have had progress and setbacks. She would get a bit better, even to the point of being able to work part-time, and then she would get worse. The past several months have felt almost hopeless. Her memory has declined to a degree that she has not only lost short-term memory but some long-term memory.
This slow decline has been gutwrenching to watch and so very frustrating as we have searched for treatment and way to restore my mother's mind and body. I know my God is a big God and capable of 100% healing, however, I had almost given up hope. I wouldn't stop fighting for her, but I hate to say I had lost that spark of hope that she would get better.
Recently my siblings, husband, and I started to work on changing living arrangements for her to come and live with my family so we could support her with the best diet, nutrition, exercise, and care possible. We felt that our options had run out and we would simply need to slowly watch her decline and help her live the best life possible as her brain continued to decline.
Then God.
But by the Lord's divine intervention, we learn about CIRS: Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome. CIRS, is a multi-system, multi-symptom illness associated with exposure to biotoxins. There are currently approximately 40 known biotoxins that can cause CIRS, the most common being actinomycetes and mold.
CIRS is an immune mechanism dysfunction that essentially allows a biotoxin to chronically stimulate the innate immune response, causing a cascade of inflammation that leads to dysregulation in multiple systems, including the: Neurological, Endocrine, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Immune, and Musculoskeletal systems.
Her condition and symptoms align 100% with this syndrome. This syndrome has been known in the research since the late 1990s, but there was no treatment protocol until late 2019. Now, in 2023, not only is there a very specific treatment protocol for CIRS patients, but the treatment has a 94% success rate.
Praise the Lord. Hopeful doesn't begin to describe what I am feeling. Not only do we now have a name for what mom is suffering from, but there is a treatment protocol to help restore her mind and body.
This is where our fundraiser comes and where we are specifically asking for your support.
As with anything medical, treatment is expensive. It is a combined approach using specific genetic transcription, CIRS blood labs, 15 body system blood labs, EEG brain scanning, NueroQuant brain MRI, and environmental toxin testing, and then clinical support in healing. After all the initial testing comes the cost of the treatment plan, which includes a combination therapy of compounded pharmaceuticals, supplements to support the body's natural healing, and additional labs along the way to check progress.
To begin the initial CIRS treatment protocol, we need $12,500. The treatment plan is expected to take 18 months to 2 years. It is expected to total $35,000-$40,000 for medications, labs, supplements, and medical support.
We ask that you consider supporting Majory's fight against CIRS. We ask that if the Lord moves in your heart to help her heal, you would consider donating towards her medical expenses.
We understand that you might not be able to give financially, but we believe in the power of prayer. Would you consider adding her to your prayers as well as sharing her story with others?
Praying and sending positive energy
Praying for Marjory and her children!
Praying for your family and your momma, and that this treatment will provide help and improvement. I know one day I will be in my caregiving journey for my own mom, whatever her challenges will be and I thank God for examples like yours of how we are to hold and treasure our parents as they age and depend more on the grace and mercy of others.
❤️🙏🫶
I'm so glad you found the cause for Marjory's symptoms. I'm hopeful that the treatment plan you have found will work for her. Praying for her complete recovery.
Prayers!
Praying for God to move in a mighty way to work through the doctors and bring complete healing.
Praying for complete healing, in Jesus name!
Love you Margie!
Praying for your family
Sending prayers
"Thank you for your prayers. We appreciate them so much!" By Akasha Hines
I'm glad you finally have answers. Love you guys
"Yes we are so thankfully we finally know what has been causing her so much suffering. Thank you for supporting her treatment!" By Akasha Hines
June 29th, 2025
It's June 2025, a year since our last update. I've updated the campaign to reflect our newest goal and the most current research that could potentially help mom. I am hoping to purchase a Transcranial Photobiomodulation device. I know its a mouthful.
You can learn more here: https://www.vielight.com/devices/vielight-neuro-duo-brain/
Current updates for those interested.
We've (Akasha's family) been living with Mom for the past 18ish months. Being a caregiver has its ups and downs. Some days are full of hope, and others are complete despair. But we remain steadfast in the Lord, knowing He already knows the path her life will take.
With that her physical symptoms that I mentioned last year are still pretty good. I had allowed her to be reasonably independent with her food with small rules until January 2025. I could tell that much of what she was eating was still affecting her. Her A1C had hit prediabetic.
After reading the End of Alzheimer's book, I decided to support her with a therapeutic ketogenic diet. It isn't supported by the CIRS community, but is supported by the Alzheimer's community. And although we haven't asked for an official diagnosis, Mom has been labeled under the Neurocognitive Impairment umbrella.
The paleo/ketogenic diet was difficult adjustment, but mother's A1C has come down and her BMI is now back to a healthy weight. Physically she is doing well overall.
Her brain on the other hand is still suffering. She has lost both short term and some long term memory. There are good days and bad days. Muscle memory such as doing her makeup, fixing her hair, etc are all still working well. Which brings me to my current ask.
Modern research is showing marked neural improvement with transcranial phototherapy (photobiomodulation). Research is showing mitochondrial improvement. I would like to purchase the Vielight Therapy device along with the Vagus Nerve support and ask that if you have a bit to spare and would like to support our journey we would so appreciate it!
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10581558/
June 24th, 2024
I wanted to give a quick update on how Mom is doing and where we are in the healing process.
We are 9 months into her healing journey. It has been a wild ride with many ups and downs, but we are seeing forward progress. We started treatment in October. The #1 priority with treatment was removing her from mold exposure.
That leaves us to today. It's currently June of 2024. Mom's memory and reasoning are still impaired. However, we do have several improvements that show we have been able to decrease her inflammation and are making progress.
1. She no longer has a chronic post-nasal drip. This is something that she had for the past 4-5 years.
2. She no longer has daily headaches. She is down to maybe 1-2 headaches every few weeks.
3. She no longer has joint pain. Her joint pain was so bad that she wore special gloves all day to help and always slept on a heating pad.
4. Her fatigue has greatly decreased. She used to rate her fatigue around an 8 out of 10 and says it is now a 2 out of 10!
5. There is a special visual test that she takes every few months called the VCS: Visual Contrast Screening. It helps show the inflammation in the optic nerve. She has never been able to pass it. Just recently she passed in her left eye and was only 1 pt away from passing in her right eye.
6. She seems happier most days. She is still struggling some with saddness. I think any of us would when our lives aren't the way we wish they were, but overall, she seems much happier.
If you've made it this far, here is what we could use help with:
-Prayers: Please pray for complete healing of her body, mind, and spirit. Prayers for my family as we navigate juggling homeschooling, homesteading, running a business, and being caregivers. Prayers for strength, comfort, and more than anything His peace.
-Donations: We are coming up on our year of treatment and there will be many labs that have to be retested soon as will as the VIP spray that she will start soon. This peptide is essential for her brain and costs $600/bottle.
-House keeping: Mom could use some help keeping her house tidy. If you know of anyone who would be willing to donate time once a month. Her cottage is small, but there's just not enough of me to stay on top of my house and hers.
-Friendship: She could use some retired friends to do things with like pickleball, painting at the Creative Arts Center, etc.
