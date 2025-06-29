Helping Marjory Heal from CIRS

Many of you who come to this page already know and love my mother, Marjory. However, some of you have never met her but will resonate with her story.

About five years ago, my mother started to suffer. From what, we were unsure. It started with panic attacks and hyperanxiety. This was coupled with a chronic post-nasal drip. She then started having trouble focusing. Her ability to concentrate and stay on task at work began to suffer. She began to lose her memory and recall ability.

For those of you who know my mother, know this is not her normal. Marjory worked in education my entire life and for the last half of her career as a diagnostician, among other titles. She has been an advocate for helping students with special needs get the support and education they deserve. Like many in education, has given tirelessly for the betterment of students, often staying up late, working through lunch, and countless sacrifices to help make the world a better place for children with disabilities.



In 2019, her memory loss and inability to process and retain new information grew to the point that she needed to retire and solely focus on her health. Along with memory loss there have been a host of other issues including chronic fatigue, chronic headaches, anxiety, depression, blurry vision, joint pain, chronic sinus congestion, digestive issues, disorientation, and to name a few.

With my siblings' support, we sought out treatment. We learned she had mold toxicity (most likely due to an old building she worked in) along with heavy metals. There was no definitive treatment protocol at that time except for trying to detox the body.

Over the past four years, we have had progress and setbacks. She would get a bit better, even to the point of being able to work part-time, and then she would get worse. The past several months have felt almost hopeless. Her memory has declined to a degree that she has not only lost short-term memory but some long-term memory.

This slow decline has been gutwrenching to watch and so very frustrating as we have searched for treatment and way to restore my mother's mind and body. I know my God is a big God and capable of 100% healing, however, I had almost given up hope. I wouldn't stop fighting for her, but I hate to say I had lost that spark of hope that she would get better.

Recently my siblings, husband, and I started to work on changing living arrangements for her to come and live with my family so we could support her with the best diet, nutrition, exercise, and care possible. We felt that our options had run out and we would simply need to slowly watch her decline and help her live the best life possible as her brain continued to decline.

Then God.

But by the Lord's divine intervention, we learn about CIRS: Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome. CIRS, is a multi-system, multi-symptom illness associated with exposure to biotoxins. There are currently approximately 40 known biotoxins that can cause CIRS, the most common being actinomycetes and mold.

CIRS is an immune mechanism dysfunction that essentially allows a biotoxin to chronically stimulate the innate immune response, causing a cascade of inflammation that leads to dysregulation in multiple systems, including the: Neurological, Endocrine, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Immune, and Musculoskeletal systems.



Her condition and symptoms align 100% with this syndrome. This syndrome has been known in the research since the late 1990s, but there was no treatment protocol until late 2019. Now, in 2023, not only is there a very specific treatment protocol for CIRS patients, but the treatment has a 94% success rate.

Praise the Lord. Hopeful doesn't begin to describe what I am feeling. Not only do we now have a name for what mom is suffering from, but there is a treatment protocol to help restore her mind and body.



This is where our fundraiser comes and where we are specifically asking for your support.

As with anything medical, treatment is expensive. It is a combined approach using specific genetic transcription, CIRS blood labs, 15 body system blood labs, EEG brain scanning, NueroQuant brain MRI, and environmental toxin testing, and then clinical support in healing. After all the initial testing comes the cost of the treatment plan, which includes a combination therapy of compounded pharmaceuticals, supplements to support the body's natural healing, and additional labs along the way to check progress.

To begin the initial CIRS treatment protocol, we need $12,500. The treatment plan is expected to take 18 months to 2 years. It is expected to total $35,000-$40,000 for medications, labs, supplements, and medical support.

We ask that you consider supporting Majory's fight against CIRS. We ask that if the Lord moves in your heart to help her heal, you would consider donating towards her medical expenses.

We understand that you might not be able to give financially, but we believe in the power of prayer. Would you consider adding her to your prayers as well as sharing her story with others?