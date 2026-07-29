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Kneaded By Hand, Guided by Faith, Growing to give

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarisol Garza

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marisol Garza

Kneaded By Hand, Guided by Faith, Growing to give

Our Sourdough Journey: A Heartfelt Appeal!

Hello, my name is Marisol, and I’ve been pouring my heart into my small sourdough business. What started as baking a few loaves in my cottage kitchen has grown into a passion for serving my community with fresh, wholesome bread made with love and simple ingredients. It’s about our little family-owned organic sourdough bakery nestled in the heart of our community.

As demand has grown, I’ve reached the limit of what my little kitchen can handle. To continue serving my community and to expand the variety of breads I can offer, I need a reliable oven, mixer and refrigerator. These will allow me to increase production, keep ingredients fresh, and bring more loaves of sourdough to local families and markets. We can't bake enough bread to keep up with demand for healthier alternatives to store-bought loaves full of artificial ingredients.

Our little bakery has been a beacon for those seeking healthier bread options. People come from all over to support us because they believe what we offer is more than just food, it’s an ethos of health and community wellness. And this need? It’s real; every slice counts!

And that brings me here—to you, our incredible supporters who have always believed in the power of choice when it comes to your family’s health.

We are looking at purchasing essential equipment like new ovens, refrigerator and a commercial mixer because we believe bigger isn’t just better; sometimes, it’s necessary for survival! Our goal is ambitious but achievable with you on board: $25,000 to upgrade our bakery tools. This investment will help us reduce baking hours, increase productivity significantly while still providing the same quality sourdough bread loved by everyone in your family (and even your pets!).

This isn’t just about buying equipment; it’s about writing a new chapter for small-batch, organic bakers like ourselves who are on a mission to make good food accessible and affordable. And yes, we want to continue baking into the night because that’s where our story began—with dreams of healthier loaves shared over dinner tables across town!

So, what does this mean for you? It means getting your hands on fresh, organic sourdough bread at reasonable prices without compromising quality or ethics. But most importantly, it’s a step towards changing the way we all think about food—one loaf at a time.

Can I count on you to help us rise (literally!) to this challenge? Your support means everything as we come together, let's make a difference in our neighborhood and beyond by choosing health over processed foods!

Thank you for believing in our mission. Let’s bake something beautiful today—for our community, for the body, and especially for those who believe that good bread should never be boring!


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