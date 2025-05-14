Please Help Free Mario Collier & Fight for Justice

Help Free Mario Collier – A Fight for Justice and Redemption

My name is Hayley Collier and I’m raising funds to support the legal defence of Mario Collier — a beloved son, partner, and friend who is currently serving a life sentence for a crime he did not commit.

At the age of 23, Mario was convicted of first-degree murder and felony firearm possession in Detroit, Michigan. However, we firmly believe the evidence does not support this verdict. His case is one that urgently deserves a second look — through appeal and post-conviction relief.

Despite the injustice he’s faced, Mario has never stopped growing, learning, and serving others. With God’s guidance and incredible strength, he has spent the past 25 years transforming his life in extraordinary ways:

• Completed correspondence courses through the Center for Addiction Studies

• Participated in institutional programs such as Chance for Life, Houses of Healing, and Thinking for a Change

• Earned a trade certificate in Horticulture Technology

• Trained retired racing greyhounds for nearly a decade

• Served as an observation aide for individuals with mental challenges

• Maintained a consistent work assignment since 1999

• And in May 2025, he will proudly graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree from Calvin University

Mario’s transformation is a testament to his faith, character, and resilience. As Scripture reminds us, God does not leave the innocent to suffer without purpose — He gives them the strength to endure. And Mario has endured faithfully.



Now, he needs his brothers and sisters in Christ — and everyone who believes in justice — to stand with him.



Your donation will directly support:



• Legal fees for appeals and post-conviction efforts

• Investigative work to uncover new evidence

• Court filing and documentation costs

• Communication and travel expenses for legal coordination

Mario is not just an inmate — he is a man of faith, perseverance, and hope. I’ve seen his heart, his journey, and his unwavering belief in truth. With your help, we can give him the chance he deserves.



No donation is too small. If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can be part of something powerful — bringing truth to light and restoring a man’s future.



Thank you for standing with us and reading Mario’s story.

FOR INFORMATION, the exchange rate $ to £ is approximately 0.74p to every $1.00 therefore a $5 donation would be £3.74p



