Mario Bennett | Debut Album | Prayers On Oak Grove

The Season That Created The Album

There’s a battlefield people do not like to face, and it’s the battlefield of the mind. This battlefield can be faced to some degree during a season of work, but not like a season in the wilderness.

The Lord called us to the wilderness in 2024. Not knowing the next steps, we sold our house, left our job, and lived off of a savings account we knew would not last forever. During this time I began to write songs of prayer, songs of worship, and a desperate desire rose in our souls to know His call on this generation, including us, and to know Him in marriage. The wilderness hardships began when the savings account and the physical securities ended.

The wilderness broke down our identity in the world, creating a desperate need to know who we were in Him. In the still with the Lord, without overstimulation, we begin to feel worthless, but this is only the beginning of realizing how much our identity is held in the world. These steps have led us to truly seek who He is and what His will is. This is where these songs were birthed from.





Where It All Started

It all started before I was truly surrendered to the Lord. It began with poems to the Lord at the age of 10, where I would write about this feeling of not belonging to the world. During that same time, my father taught me how to play the guitar, which led to an on-and-off journey of learning and developing a sound that was not yet being used for worship.

Truth be told, my teenage years became a mess as I tried to find who I was. There was a deep hunger in me to know the truth, but it seemed no one else had that same longing. This led me into years of submitting to the ways of the world because I gave up trying to find the truth in a world barren of it.

Something changed at 18. As my prodigal years came to an end, I began to hear the words of the one true living God, and the words of man began to fade away. I was being called, and a revolution began to stir in my heart for His Bride. This gospel I was receiving was not coming from man or the world…it was coming through a revelation of Jesus.

As time went on, I met my beautiful wife, who has given me three beautiful children. With that being said, the cares of this world and the pursuit of the American dream began to strangle the word that had once been planted in my heart. It led me down a temporary detour, causing me to once again forget who I was.

Thankfully, the grace of the Lord rescued me and brought me to my final, all-in surrender three years ago. After my wife and I encountered the God of Abraham, we began hearing the word "Revolution" and saw multitudes coming out of the wilderness, preparing the way for the Lord.

Since those moments with the Lord, and after laying everything in our lives down for this calling…including our house, savings account, jobs, and dreams…there was an immediate release of melodies and words that I kept hearing. From that point on, everything was surrendered in pursuit of this vision: The Great Awakening.





Who These Songs Are For

These songs are for the ones who have prayed in the dark, wrestled with doubt, waited longer than they expected, and still chose to believe that Jesus is faithful. They're for the weary, the hungry, the hopeful, and the ones longing for more of God's presence. Whether you're standing on a mountaintop or walking through a wilderness season, our prayer is that these songs would remind you that God is near, His promises are true, and your story is not over. More than anything, we hope these songs become a place where you encounter Him for yourself.





Why I Need You

Every song you've ever carried with you was first born in someone's real life. It may have came from a place of joy, heartbreak, waiting, surrender, or an encounter with God that changed that person forever. What began as a prayer in the secret place, a melody in the waiting eventually became a pivotal moment in someone else’s surrender.

That's the beauty of the sound of worship. God can use one person's testimony to bring others to a new level of faith, hope, and surrender.

But for those songs to reach the ears and hearts of people around the world, they have to be stewarded well. They have to be written, recorded with excellence, and shared intentionally. All of this comes with a price.

This campaign is an invitation to help carry these songs from the place they were born to the people who are still waiting to hear them. Together, we can steward what God has entrusted and make room for more lives to encounter Him through these songs.





What Your Support Will Be Going Towards

This level of record production is not a cheap process, that is why there is a proven track record of records like these reaching millions upon millions. Each song costs $5,000 to produce. Our ultimate goal would be to raise enough for 10 songs… a full album. We believe God will provide for however many songs he desires us to make… even if it’s just one.

With that being said, this is the list of everything included in the budget of a full debut album.

Producer, recording, musicians, mixing & mastering: $31,000 Studio time & engineering: $7,500 Travel & lodging to/from Tennessee: $2,000 Marketing, distribution & album launch: $4,500 Fees & payment processing: $5,000 TOTAL: $50,000





Risks & Challenges

Bringing an album like this to life requires more than writing songs…it takes a team of gifted people, months of work, and the resources to steward each step with excellence. If we don’t reach our goal for the entire album we'll have to pursue another path to make this a reality.

Even so, we're moving forward in faith. Time and time again, we've watched God provide exactly what was needed, often through the generosity of people who believed in what He is doing. We believe He is inviting others to be part of this story as well.

One thing we can promise is that every dollar given will be stewarded with wisdom, integrity, and transparency. We've partnered with an incredible producer who shares our desire to create something that honors the Lord. Every investment…from recording and production to sharing these songs with the world…will be made with the purpose of helping these songs reach the people God intends for them to.