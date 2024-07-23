Reuniting family for health and growth

Hello and good day.

I am Michael Marino and since I am here asking for aid in moving the rest of our family. Writing this is difficult, as with most folks; we try our best to do what we can with what we have. Why am I doing this then? Because I believe in miracles, and that we as human can help each other and be that hand which aids others. So the following is a bit more background on why we are asking and what your aid will help do.

My family and I need help in moving six of us from the UK to the US. As my wife is in the US working and we have been separated for over 18 months. My wife has moved to a better position that can support the family there. I will be able to get needed healthcare that I have not gotten from the NHS in Scotland. So will my kids be able to get better healthcare, which is a bit more important to me.

My wife has secured a house for us to move into and we have folks who can help with getting things packed/unpacked at both ends. What we currently lack are the funds to move the family. The sooner we move, the better for the kids (able to change school over the summer).



What we are asking for to help us move the family is reaching the goal of 26 thousand dollars. Included in that is the normal donation to Give Send Go; as this site helps a huge amount of folks every year to be able to improve their lives. This covers flights and one container; allowing us to move those items that are personal or business which would be more expensive to replace than to ship.



Your aid in this creates the opportunity for:

1) Moving a family back together in an environment that will allow growth and healing with a reasonably solid economic foundation.

2) Allowing the kids to see their grandparents

3) Options for a better education.

4) Better health care for the kids and better treatment and monitoring of my conditions. Which has the added benefit of me being able to be more active in the family and contribute more with less down time.

I will be adding on to this more information about ourselves and IF my kids want to post their reasons and thanks for the help folks are giving. That will be done by their choice, not me asking or pushing them to do so.

I greatly thank those who have read this and please help make this a reality as I would like to get back to being much more active than currently. In the US there are treatment protocols to make it a reality.

A bit about myself, I am a US citizen and veteran of 16 years in the US Army reserve. Father of six children with my wonderful wife of over twenty years. Survivor of thyroid cancer that had metastasized. Currently dealing with after effects of the treatment to cure the cancer. I enjoy being active in my Church as my health permits and as a volunteer in the local chapter of radio emergency communications in the UK. I am a Christian.



My wife has moved to a new position in her professional sector and enjoying it greatly. She enjoys music and is a multi-instrumentalist. She is also a wonderful vocalist that enjoys singing or playing with a church music group or wind band. She helps were she can with local church.

Again I thank you and give thanks to the Lord, in the name of His Son and our Savior, Jesus the Christ.











