Mission Trip to Honduras

I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Honduras in February for a mission trip with other members of Catalyst Church. The feeling of excitement and honor overwhelms my heart as I prepare for this trip and prepare to see God move in so many people's lives, including my own. While we are there, we will be sharing the gospel, building a home, leading children in worship, and partnering with the local churches to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. I am writing to ask you for prayer in the preparations for the trip and for your consideration in supporting this trip financially.

By partnering with me financially and in prayer, you are coming along side me and my team on this mission! You will be partnering with us to share the Gospel and help us make an impact in an unreached community. I would be so grateful and so honored for you to be apart of my story and my testimony, through this amazing adventure!

If you choose to Venmo me instead, my Venmo is mjaster131

I love you and I thank you SO much! - Marie

Matthew: 28:18-19 Jesus came and told his disciples, “I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. 19Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations,19 Or all peoples baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.