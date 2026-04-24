Marianna & Megan: Just a Helping Hand to Breathe

Help Marianna and Megan Rebuild After Losing Everything

Hi, my name is Marianna Cartright, and I never imagined I would be asking for help like this.

On November 22, 2024, my girlfriend Megan and I lost everything we owned in a house fire. We tried to get renters insurance before the fire, but no company would insure the property. After the fire, we received some assistance from Red Cross and one week in a hotel thanks to St. Vincent de Paul, and attempted a Go Fund Me before which helped tremendously for the first few months.

For a while, we stayed with family and tried to start over. We are incredibly grateful for the help we received. Unfortunately, after the passing of two loved ones in the last few months and changes in everyone's circumstances, we found ourselves facing homelessness all over again and trying to rebuild our lives and coupe with all the loss and obstacles and try to begin to process everything and get our life's back and out of this mentally exhausting stage

Since then, Megan and I have been living in our car with our two dogs while trying to survive and rebuild our lives. I recently returned to work and am doing everything I can, but it feels like every paycheck goes toward another emergency.

Our car is our transportation, my way to get to work, and the only shelter we have right now. I recently spent over $100 replacing two tires, but the car still needs two more tires, an oil change, and repairs to the front end. Our registration and insurance are due soon as well. Without this car, we risk losing the little stability we have left.

Megan is also struggling to get an ID because she has been unable to provide enough documents to prove her identity. Without identification, many resources and opportunities remain out of reach.

We have reached out to many organizations and resources over the last year and a half. Some helped briefly, and I will always be grateful for that, but most programs could not help because we have dogs, documentation issues, or limited funding.

The truth is that we are exhausted—physically, mentally, and emotionally. We are tired of worrying about where to park safely, how to stay cool in the summer heat, whether the car will make it another week, and how we will ever get ahead. Honestly, we're tired of asking for help, but we don't think we can handle much more on our own.

I am not asking for an easy life. I am working and will continue to work. I am simply asking for a chance to breathe and to finally get back on our feet.

Any funds raised will go toward:

• Car repairs and maintenance

• Vehicle registration and insurance

• Temporary housing or motel stays

• Getting Megan's identification documents

• Food and basic necessities

• Care for our dogs

• Saving toward stable housing

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Every share, every prayer, and every kind word means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us hold on to hope.

— Marianna & Megan