Ministry Start Up Opportunity

This is a start-up opportunity with three phases. My name is Maria Carpenter and I have a passion to help women and men heal from the emotional impact of abortion. Statistics reveal that 1 in 3.5 women (and their male counterpart) have had at least one abortion by the age of 45. Additionally, 70% of the abortion-wounded consider themselves to be Christians. The long-term impact of this decision is often realized later in life, when a woman reaches her 50's, 60's 70's and 80's. I recently heard a true story about an 84-year old woman who had suffered multiple strokes, was no longer able to speak, and was not expected to live. When the hospital staff realized she was attempting to speak, they brought her something to write with. She scribbled the word "minister" on the piece of paper. They summoned a minister who then came to her room and asked what was on her heart. The elderly woman scribbled the word "abortion." How many years had this secret burdened her abortion-wounded heart? In what ways had this woundedness affected her life?

Our Mission is to be a safe harbor for wounded hearts to be reconciled to the unconditional love of God through grace and faith.

I desire for the culture of Grace Place to be a non-judgmental environment for post-abortive women and men to share their story with compassionate and supportive volunteers who care. Those who struggle with the effects of a past abortion are encouraged to attend an 8-week class to help sort through the emotions associated with their experience. Each participant is guided through the Word of God on the path toward restoration. Those who desire to attend classes but are unable or uncomfortable doing so in person will be invited to attend classes via private Zoom invitation as a way of extending grace and broadening our reach.

Psalm 139:13-16 "For You created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's . I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be."

PHASE ONE : Our current phase. Your one-time donation (or recurring donation) will help with initial start-up costs for a 501c3 non-profit ministry, website development (www.graceplacerestorationcenter.org), and various costs associated with creating, printing and publishing a grace & faith-based curriculum titled "Grace & Faith after Abortion," thoughtfully designed to help those impacted by abortion on their journey toward healing and restoration. All class materials are free to class attendees. Your donation will also help with the costs associated with the 18-24 month training process for me to become a Deeper Still Chapter Director, in preparation for holding our 3-day post-abortion healing retreats in Colorado, for preparations and costs leading up to our first retreat, including cabin and multi-purpose room rentals, retreat meals, supplies, props, and a small gift for attendees. These 3-day retreats are free to attend. To find out more, please visit www.deeperstill.org.

When hearts are healed, families are healed.

PHASE TWO : My goal for this phase is for Grace Place's headquarters to be nestled in beautiful Teller County Colorado in a warm and inviting 2-story Victorian-style building graced with a lovely flower garden, trellis archway, fountain, walking paths, and cottage chapel for private memorial services, small weddings and intimate vow renewals. This will require surveying and purchasing land and starting the building process. I envision GPRC to be a potential host site for various groups to meet throughout the week; such as healing after miscarriage and stillbirth, grief recovery, trauma recovery, divorce recovery, and addiction recovery. I also envision using our post-abortion curriculum we create in Phase One as a framework for the future development of additional grace & faith-based curriculum with such titles as "Grace & Faith after Miscarriage and Stillbirth" and "Grace & Faith after Divorce," etc. We are also working on a vetted referral list of licensed counselors and other resources to further help in the healing process.

PHASE THREE : My long-term goal for Grace Place is to take this God-inspired vision and duplicate it, establishing multiple locations across America and around the globe.

Knowing that everyone has a story, the heart of Grace Place Restoration Center is ultimately to help women and men identify the root cause of current or recurring struggles and to walk beside them on this portion of their healing journey toward restoration.

Thank you for believing in me and for your prayerful consideration. Most of all, I thank you for your prayers.

