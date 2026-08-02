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Marcus’s Miracle Fund: Standing Today in Hope

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$4,695 USD

Fundraiser created byHaven St Clair

Marcus’s Miracle Fund: Standing Today in Hope

Please Stand With Marcus Prayers, Hope & a Miracle


On Thursday, August 6th, Marcus was involved in a devastating head-on collision. He was airlifted from the scene to VCU, where he remains in the ICU fighting through a very serious and critical condition.


Marcus has suffered a severe head injury, along with several other significant injuries. We don’t want to focus on every detail of his injuries, but we do want everyone to understand just how serious this situation is. He is currently intubated and has not yet regained consciousness.


But even in the midst of so much uncertainty, we have seen glimpses of hope.


Yesterday, Marcus briefly opened his eyes and squeezed his dad’s hand. That moment may seem small to some, but to our family, it was a miracle. We believe every prayer is making a difference, and we are holding tightly to those moments of hope. Marcus is strong, and we know he has a long fight ahead of him.


If you know Marcus, you know there is truly no one quite like him. He has a way of walking into a room and instantly lighting it up. He is funny, full of life, and constantly making the people around him laugh. He has a huge heart and a strong faith, and right now, we are asking for that faith to surround him more than ever.


More than anything, we are asking for prayers. Please pray for Marcus—for healing, strength, peace, and a miracle. Pray for his family as they navigate these incredibly difficult and uncertain days. Pray for the doctors and nurses caring for him, and for continued signs of hope.


If you feel it in your heart to donate, any amount is deeply appreciated. This will help through the overwhelming financial burden that comes with a sudden and devastating accident and the uncertain road ahead. Please know that every donation, no matter the amount, means so much to our family.


If you aren’t able to donate, please pray, share this fundraiser, and keep Marcus in your thoughts. Every prayer, every kind word, and every bit of support means more than we can put into words.


We are believing in Marcus. We are believing in his strength. And most of all, we are believing in a miracle. 💙


Please keep fighting, Marcus. We love you.

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